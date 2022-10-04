The Tragic Death Of WNBA Star Tiffany Jackson

Former WNBA star Tiffany Jackson has died at the age of 37 after a long history with breast cancer, the University of Texas at Austin revealed on October 3. "We are deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Tiffany Jackson, one of the greatest players in the history of Texas Women's Basketball," Head Coach Vic Schaefer said in a statement. "From her days as a player for DFW Elite to her days as a player at The University of Texas, Tiffany has meant so much to so many people in this great state of Texas."

The three-time All-American had an impressive career with the Longhorns, before becoming the fifth overall draft pick in the 2007 WNBA draft. Unfortunately for Jackson, she faced several battles with cancer throughout her time as a professional athlete. After an initial diagnosis in 2015, Jackson returned to the WNBA — before officially retiring in 2018. Following the death of the Texas sports star, tributes have begun pouring in as fans and fellow athletes share their grief.