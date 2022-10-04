The Tragic Death Of WNBA Star Tiffany Jackson
Former WNBA star Tiffany Jackson has died at the age of 37 after a long history with breast cancer, the University of Texas at Austin revealed on October 3. "We are deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Tiffany Jackson, one of the greatest players in the history of Texas Women's Basketball," Head Coach Vic Schaefer said in a statement. "From her days as a player for DFW Elite to her days as a player at The University of Texas, Tiffany has meant so much to so many people in this great state of Texas."
The three-time All-American had an impressive career with the Longhorns, before becoming the fifth overall draft pick in the 2007 WNBA draft. Unfortunately for Jackson, she faced several battles with cancer throughout her time as a professional athlete. After an initial diagnosis in 2015, Jackson returned to the WNBA — before officially retiring in 2018. Following the death of the Texas sports star, tributes have begun pouring in as fans and fellow athletes share their grief.
Fans quickly expressed their sadness over Tiffany's passing
We lost a member of our Sparks family today. Our hearts go out to the Jackson family at this time. pic.twitter.com/3qCrLQC6vs— Los Angeles Sparks (@LASparks) October 4, 2022
Despite retiring as a professional athlete, Tiffany Jackson was still very active in the basketball community, having recently transitioned into the world of coaching. The Tyler Morning Telegraph reported in April that Jackson had been named head coach at Wiley College in Texas, and was preparing for her first season with the Wildcats. Following her death, Wiley issued a touching statement in honor of the WNBA star. "We were extremely saddened at the passing of Coach Jackson, she was an incredible light for our students and an amazing member of the Wiley College family," President and CEO Herman J. Felton, Jr. said in a statement to CBS 19. "Her dedication to Wiley College was evident in how she interacted with the students and her community.
Fellow athletes — including current Los Angeles Sparks player Chiney Ogwumike — have also expressed condolences. "One of the first college basketball games that my sisters and I ever went to was at the University of Texas," Ogwumike tweeted, adding, "Tiffany Jackson immediately inspired all." The Sparks' official Twitter account has also shared, and retweeted, touching messages about Jackson's impact.