Gigi Hadid Makes Her Feelings About Kanye West Crystal Clear
Controversy has sparked during Paris Fashion Week. On October 3, there was said to be a surprise fashion show with another unexpected twist to go with it. The ever controversial and expanding Kanye "Ye" West hosted a secret catwalk that featured his new apparel, per The Guardian. His fashion line included a eyebrow-raising design, though, which was a t-shirt that had the words "White Lives Matter" printed on it.
Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson had some things to say about the rapper's clothing line. "Here comes the bulls***," she said on her Instagram Stories (via Independent), posting a video of a model in the controversial t-shirt. "I'm fuming ... collecting my thoughts ... indefensible behavior." She then shared a text conversation she had with her friend, claiming that Ye doesn't know the difference between "appropriating [Black Lives Matter]" and "subverting" former president Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan.
The "Gold Digger" rapper clapped back at Karefa-Johnson by posting photos of her profile on his Instagram. In a series of five to six posts, he made fun of her fashion and claimed that the editor was "not a fashion person," and therefore shouldn't be listened to. Now, celebrities are coming to the editor's defense, including Gigi Hadid.
Gigi Hadid doesn't hold back while defending a friend
Kanye "Ye" West is no stranger to dissing people on Instagram. In August, following his split from Kim Kardashian, a source told People that comedian Pete Davidson was going to trauma therapy due to the rapper's social media posts about him. After Ye dissed Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, people — public figures and average Joes — are coming to her defense.
"You wish u had a percentage of her intellect," model Gigi Hadid commented under one of the rapper's Instagram posts. Hadid, who is friends with Karefa-Johnson, mentioned that the editor was just trying to educate him on his controversial apparel, saying that he shouldn't diss someone who was invited to the fashion show and was just giving their opinion. "You're a bully and a joke," she added.
The editor and the model aren't the only public figures who have had something to say about the rapper's clothing line. Jaden Smith tweeted "Black Lives Matter" and "True Leaders Lead," and even Boosie BadAzz had some harsh words for Ye, per Billboard. Fans chimed in as well as one person tweeted, "Kanye West making Black models wear 'white lives matter' shirts is a culmination of his anti-Blackness and his immersion in white supremacy ideologies and methods. Disgusting."
Ye has since taken to social media again to let his followers know that he and Karefa-Johnson met for dinner and "apologized to each other for the way we made each other feel."