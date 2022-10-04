Gigi Hadid Makes Her Feelings About Kanye West Crystal Clear

Controversy has sparked during Paris Fashion Week. On October 3, there was said to be a surprise fashion show with another unexpected twist to go with it. The ever controversial and expanding Kanye "Ye" West hosted a secret catwalk that featured his new apparel, per The Guardian. His fashion line included a eyebrow-raising design, though, which was a t-shirt that had the words "White Lives Matter" printed on it.

Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson had some things to say about the rapper's clothing line. "Here comes the bulls***," she said on her Instagram Stories (via Independent), posting a video of a model in the controversial t-shirt. "I'm fuming ... collecting my thoughts ... indefensible behavior." She then shared a text conversation she had with her friend, claiming that Ye doesn't know the difference between "appropriating [Black Lives Matter]" and "subverting" former president Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan.

The "Gold Digger" rapper clapped back at Karefa-Johnson by posting photos of her profile on his Instagram. In a series of five to six posts, he made fun of her fashion and claimed that the editor was "not a fashion person," and therefore shouldn't be listened to. Now, celebrities are coming to the editor's defense, including Gigi Hadid.