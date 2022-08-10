Is Kim Kardashian Still Siding With Pete Davidson In Kanye West Feud?
Most people who follow Kim Kardashian know that Pete Davidson and Kanye West have been in an long-term feud. The squabble is rumored to have begun in 2018, when Davidson made a joke about West on "Saturday Night Live," per Complex. But once Kardashian — who divorced West in March 2022 — and the comedian kissed and announced they were dating in 2021, a spark ignited and added fuel to the drama-filled feud starting with leaked text messages and West calling Davidson "Skete."
When Kardashian and Davidson announced that they broke up earlier this month, the rapper didn't hesitate to post his reaction to social media. In a since-deleted Instagram post, West shared a fake newspaper headline which read, "Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28," according to E! News. West also briefly mentioned his feud with Kid Cudi in his post, writing, "Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers."
Apparently the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star wasn't impressed by her ex-husband's actions. "Kim is livid and incredibly upset," a source told Page Six on August 8. "Kanye is back to his old ways, and Kim will not tolerate his bullying behavior toward the people she loves and cares about." Davidson didn't take the social media post lightly either.
Kim Kardashian supports Pete Davidson's therapy decision
Following Kanye West's social media post that targeted Pete Davidson, the comedian has been going to trauma therapy since the beginning of April; allegedly West's threats were taking a toll on his mental health. "The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he's had to seek out help," an insider told People. "Moving forward he just wants to focus on his career." And the comedian has had nothing but love and support from his ex, Kim Kardashian.
"Kim was very supportive of Pete going to therapy," a source told Page Six. The source added that West's threats made Davidson's mental health worse, saying, "Kanye was very detrimental. He was posting negative things — now add thousands and thousands of comments. Someone has to work with you to deal with something like that."
The Kardashian sister has made it clear that she's been affected by her ex-husband's social media posts as well. A source reported to E! News that although the split from Davidson was amicable due to busy schedules, she's still sad from the breakup. And combining it with the jabs from West, the whole situation "has tested her mentally."
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.