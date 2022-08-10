Is Kim Kardashian Still Siding With Pete Davidson In Kanye West Feud?

Most people who follow Kim Kardashian know that Pete Davidson and Kanye West have been in an long-term feud. The squabble is rumored to have begun in 2018, when Davidson made a joke about West on "Saturday Night Live," per Complex. But once Kardashian — who divorced West in March 2022 — and the comedian kissed and announced they were dating in 2021, a spark ignited and added fuel to the drama-filled feud starting with leaked text messages and West calling Davidson "Skete."

When Kardashian and Davidson announced that they broke up earlier this month, the rapper didn't hesitate to post his reaction to social media. In a since-deleted Instagram post, West shared a fake newspaper headline which read, "Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28," according to E! News. West also briefly mentioned his feud with Kid Cudi in his post, writing, "Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers."

Apparently the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star wasn't impressed by her ex-husband's actions. "Kim is livid and incredibly upset," a source told Page Six on August 8. "Kanye is back to his old ways, and Kim will not tolerate his bullying behavior toward the people she loves and cares about." Davidson didn't take the social media post lightly either.