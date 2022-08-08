Kanye West Shows His War With Pete Davidson Is Far From Over

On the morning of August 8, Kanye "Ye" West left many stunned when he shared a bizarre image — his only on the platform currently — to his 16.3 million Instagram followers. The offending post features a fake newspaper from The New York Times that boldly (and incorrectly) declares, "SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28." It was posted just two days after Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson separated. Ye didn't caption the image, but it sure left us speechless.

Eagle-eyed observers quickly noted that Pete Davison wasn't the lone victim of Ye's wrath. A small sub headline called out the rapper's friend-turned-enemy Kid Cudi, with whom he had a falling-out earlier this year. "Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers," the faux newspaper announced, referencing Cudi's recent troubles at the Rolling Loud festival.

While Kardashian has remained mum on the subject publicly, sources close to the reality star told Metro that she has fiercely defended Davidson behind the scenes and even tried to convince her ex-husband to delete the post.