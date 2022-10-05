Bravo Fans Tell Nicki Swift Who They Think Is The Worst Real Housewife Of Salt Lake City - Exclusive Survey

"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" premiered on November 11, 2020, and many argue that the entire Housewives franchise has never been the same since.

"We are very excited to travel to Salt Lake City, Utah for 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,'" executive producer and Housewife wrangler Andy Cohen revealed at BravoCon in November 2019. "We've always tried to choose cities that have completely unique personalities, and we also try to throw a little curveball now and then, pick somewhere you maybe weren't expecting," he explained about the decision. But hindsight is 20/20, and many argue that even Cohen himself couldn't predict the sheer amount of drama and scandal the brand new bevy of Housewives would bring to the show. Never forget the accusations regarding Mary Cosby's church and her rogue "you smell like hospital" comment, Lisa Barlow's hot mic moment, and last but certainly not least, Jen Shah's legal troubles. But which Salt Lake City Housewife do viewers believe is the worst? The answer just might surprise you.