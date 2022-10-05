Bravo Fans Tell Nicki Swift Who They Think Is The Worst Real Housewife Of Salt Lake City - Exclusive Survey
"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" premiered on November 11, 2020, and many argue that the entire Housewives franchise has never been the same since.
"We are very excited to travel to Salt Lake City, Utah for 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,'" executive producer and Housewife wrangler Andy Cohen revealed at BravoCon in November 2019. "We've always tried to choose cities that have completely unique personalities, and we also try to throw a little curveball now and then, pick somewhere you maybe weren't expecting," he explained about the decision. But hindsight is 20/20, and many argue that even Cohen himself couldn't predict the sheer amount of drama and scandal the brand new bevy of Housewives would bring to the show. Never forget the accusations regarding Mary Cosby's church and her rogue "you smell like hospital" comment, Lisa Barlow's hot mic moment, and last but certainly not least, Jen Shah's legal troubles. But which Salt Lake City Housewife do viewers believe is the worst? The answer just might surprise you.
Fans think Lisa Barlow is the worst Salt Lake City Housewife
We're shaking. We're physically shaking.
In an exclusive survey completed by 589 people, Nicki Swift found that 185 of them, or 31.41%, believed that "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" cast member Whitney Rose takes the cake for being the worst among the group. But why exactly? According to the Twittersphere, many fans are just plain annoyed by her.
Following the Season 3 premiere episode on September 28, many dedicated fans and viewers took to Twitter to air out their grievances regarding Rose. "You know when ur working out/walking anywhere and your ankle/no show sock slides under your heel while ur wearing ur sneakers? U know that feeling? Thats what watching Whitney Rose makes me feel like. She is the irritating sock rolled under my heel in my sneaker," one user tweeted. Meanwhile, another compared her to a current "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" villain... and not exactly in glowing terms. "Whitney Rose is the Lisa Rinna wannabe of #RHOSLC" the user penned. Yikes. Perhaps every "Rose" really does have its thorn.