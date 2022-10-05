Adam Levine's Cheating Scandal Has Reportedly Taken A Toll On Behati Prinsloo
Adam Levine has found himself in hot water after a woman named Sumner Stroh revealed that she had an affair with a man who is "married to a Victoria's Secret model." Stroh made a TikTok in which she shared her experience. "At the time, I was young, I was naive and, quite frankly, I feel exploited," she said in the video, which has since gone viral. It didn't take long for Levine's name to become attached to the story.
Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo got married in 2014 and have two children together. Prinsloo is pregnant with the couple's third child, according to People magazine.
Levine released a statement following Stroh's claims. "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family," he said, according to Us Weekly. In the time since, additional women have come forward with claims that Levine sent them flirty, inappropriate messages, TMZ reports. And while Prinsloo appears to be supporting her husband through this time — as evidenced by People magazine's report that she joined Levine at a charity event — sources say that things are taking a toll on the model.
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are going through a 'horrible time'
It seems as though Behati Prinsloo might not be ready to forgive and forget after several women have provided screenshots of messages they received from Adam Levine. In fact, a source told Us Weekly that "it's been a horrible time for them, Behati especially." And while Levine may be busy with his band, the two are "just doing their best to be kind and patient with each other while they tough things out," the source continued.
In his public statement, Levine said that his "wife and my family is" all he cares about "in this world." He went on to call himself "naive and stupid" and called his indiscretions were the "greatest mistake" he "could ever make." It seems Prinsloo is working through it the best she can, however. On October 3, Entertainment Tonight shared a video of the pregnant model walking backstage at the aforementioned charity event. Prinsloo looked very happy as she cradled her baby bump backstage. At one point, Prinsloo and Levine were seen "walking arm-in-arm." Only time will tell if this marriage will hold up.