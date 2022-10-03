Adam Levine's Marriage Appears To Be Going Strong After His Cheating Scandal

Adam Levine's cheating drama hasn't exactly gone under the radar, but he and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, seem to be sending a clear message about their relationship. Drama was the name of the game in September when the former "The Voice" coach was accused of cheating on his wife by model Sumner Stroh, who alleged in a now viral TikTok video that she had a relationship with Levine. Stroh showed screenshots of an Instagram message exchange she claimed she had with the Maroon 5 frontman and even stated Levine had asked if he could name the child he's expecting with Behati (their third together) after her.

Levine took to Instagram Stories to speak out about the allegations, writing in part, per People, "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate." He then claimed to have discussed his actions with his family, adding, "We will get through it. And we will get through it together." After that, a number of other models came forward and claimed to have exchanged some flirty messages with Levine via Instagram, per New York Post.

But is Prinsloo really sticking by her man's side amid the allegations? Well, we may just have our answer.