Adam Levine's Marriage Appears To Be Going Strong After His Cheating Scandal
Adam Levine's cheating drama hasn't exactly gone under the radar, but he and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, seem to be sending a clear message about their relationship. Drama was the name of the game in September when the former "The Voice" coach was accused of cheating on his wife by model Sumner Stroh, who alleged in a now viral TikTok video that she had a relationship with Levine. Stroh showed screenshots of an Instagram message exchange she claimed she had with the Maroon 5 frontman and even stated Levine had asked if he could name the child he's expecting with Behati (their third together) after her.
Levine took to Instagram Stories to speak out about the allegations, writing in part, per People, "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate." He then claimed to have discussed his actions with his family, adding, "We will get through it. And we will get through it together." After that, a number of other models came forward and claimed to have exchanged some flirty messages with Levine via Instagram, per New York Post.
But is Prinsloo really sticking by her man's side amid the allegations? Well, we may just have our answer.
Behati Prinsloo showed a united front with Adam Levine
It seems like Adam Levine and his pregnant wife, Behati Prinsloo, are still going strong after the cheating drama went public. Levine was back on stage with his Maroon 5 bandmates on October 2, and former Victoria's Secret model was on hand to support her husband as she was seen backstage, per Page Six. The event was actually hosted by none other than Shaquille O'Neil, who publicly supported Levine by saying, "He's great, he's doing something for the children, he's always been like that. I'm happy for him. And I wish him luck."
The sighting came after Levine and Prinsloo showed a united front shortly after the allegations went public. Entertainment Tonight shared paparazzi snaps of the married couple out and about together on September 21 as they ran a few errands around California. Prinsloo doesn't appear to have yet spoken publicly about the drama, though sources have offered a few insights into how she reacted to the allegations. "Behati is upset but she does believe him that there was no physical affair. They have been together this entire time," a source told E! News. "She feels they are happily married and is shocked to find out what was going on behind her back." As for Levine? The insider claimed, "He's disappointed in himself and upset that he has hurt his family like this. It's a wake-up call and has made him realize that he has a lot to work on."