Rihanna Finally Breaks Silence About Her Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna has been announced as the next headliner for the Super Bowl halftime show. As reported by Reuters, the event will take place on February 12 at Glendale's State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

While the opportunity is huge for the "Only Girl (In The World)" singer, it isn't the first time she has been asked to perform at the halftime show. In fact, she previously told Vogue in 2019 that she wouldn't ever be interested. "I couldn't dare do that. For what? Who gains from that? Not my people. I just couldn't be a sellout. I couldn't be an enabler," Rihanna said, adding, "There's things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way." After sharing a photo on Instagram of herself holding a football on September 25, it seems the Grammy Award winner has changed her mind and is down for showing her face. Unsurprisingly, Rihanna's post didn't go unnoticed, racking up 6.9 million likes. "I just don't know what to do with myself. All of a sudden I love football. NAVY CANNOT WAITTTTTT," one excited fan commented. "You have no idea how long I've been waiting for this moment," another person shared.

While many of Rihanna's fans, also referred to as the "Navy," are excited for their favorite star to return to the stage, Rihanna has revealed how she personally feels about the high-profile upcoming appearance.