Rihanna Finally Breaks Silence About Her Super Bowl Halftime Show
Rihanna has been announced as the next headliner for the Super Bowl halftime show. As reported by Reuters, the event will take place on February 12 at Glendale's State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
While the opportunity is huge for the "Only Girl (In The World)" singer, it isn't the first time she has been asked to perform at the halftime show. In fact, she previously told Vogue in 2019 that she wouldn't ever be interested. "I couldn't dare do that. For what? Who gains from that? Not my people. I just couldn't be a sellout. I couldn't be an enabler," Rihanna said, adding, "There's things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way." After sharing a photo on Instagram of herself holding a football on September 25, it seems the Grammy Award winner has changed her mind and is down for showing her face. Unsurprisingly, Rihanna's post didn't go unnoticed, racking up 6.9 million likes. "I just don't know what to do with myself. All of a sudden I love football. NAVY CANNOT WAITTTTTT," one excited fan commented. "You have no idea how long I've been waiting for this moment," another person shared.
While many of Rihanna's fans, also referred to as the "Navy," are excited for their favorite star to return to the stage, Rihanna has revealed how she personally feels about the high-profile upcoming appearance.
Rihanna is already feeling the nerves
The Super Bowl halftime show might still be months away but that doesn't mean Rihanna isn't already feeling the pressure to put on a show-stopping performance. As reported by TMZ, the "What's My Name?" chart-topper was spotted by paparazzi in Los Angeles leaving Bristol Farms on October 4. The singer was asked about her upcoming appearance at the football game and admitted she is feeling a certain type of way. "I'm nervous... but I'm excited," she explained.
When Rihanna was questioned about any potential special guests during her set, she remained quiet and shrugged her shoulders. After rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky was mentioned, she responded with "maybe, girl" before getting in her car. Thus far, A$AP Rocky hasn't hinted that he will be joining Rihanna on stage in February. Despite their public romance, the pair haven't collaborated on music in recent years. The only time they teamed up together was in 2012 for Rihanna's remix of "Cockiness (Love It)."
Currently, Billboard is holding a poll for who should join Rihanna on stage based on who she's worked with. As of this writing, Shakira has the most votes. In 2014, they released "Can't Remember To Forget You." In 2020, Shakira headlined the Super Bowl halftime show with fellow Latin star Jennifer Lopez.