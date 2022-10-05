Brad Pitt's Rep Has Something To Say About Angelina Jolie's Latest Claims
The legal drama continues on between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Pitt and Jolie were Hollywood's iconic couple since they met on the set of "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" in 2004, per Insider. Although the beginning of their romance was shrouded in scandal amid rumors that Pitt had cheated on his then-wife, Jennifer Aniston, Pitt and Jolie went on to have a successful relationship for many years.
Fans were shocked when Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016. "The decision was made for the health of the family. She will not be commenting at this time, and asks that the family be given their privacy during this difficult time," Jolie's attorney, Robert Offer, told USA Today.
Following the filing, Pitt was accused of child abuse towards his son, Maddox, whom he shares with Jolie, in an alleged incident while on a private plane, per Us Weekly. Pitt was investigated by the FBI but was cleared of all charges. However, new details from the alleged incident have recently come to light.
Brad Pitt's rep says Angelina Jolie's allegations are 'completely untrue'
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been battling it out over their previously jointly owned estate, Château Miraval, per Page Six. Pitt and Jolie bought the estate, which includes a mansion and a vineyard, in 2008. Following their divorce, Jolie sold her share of the estate without Pitt's permission, prompting the actor to sue his ex-wife. Jolie filed a countersuit, with new details about Pitt's alleged abusive behavior from the 2016 plane incident, as reported by The New York Times. In the court filing, Jolie claimed, "Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face." She also alleged that Pitt grabbed her by the head and poured beer on her and the children.
In response to the allegations, Pitt's rep told CNN, "[Jolie's] story continues to evolve each time she tells it with new, unsubstantiated claims. Brad has accepted responsibility for what he did but will not for things he didn't do. These new allegations are completely untrue."
According to the court documents, Jolie stated that she and her children have not been able to return to the estate due to the "pain Pitt inflicted on the family that day" and sold the company in order to move on from the 2016 incident.