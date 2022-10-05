Brad Pitt's Rep Has Something To Say About Angelina Jolie's Latest Claims

The legal drama continues on between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Pitt and Jolie were Hollywood's iconic couple since they met on the set of "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" in 2004, per Insider. Although the beginning of their romance was shrouded in scandal amid rumors that Pitt had cheated on his then-wife, Jennifer Aniston, Pitt and Jolie went on to have a successful relationship for many years.

Fans were shocked when Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016. "The decision was made for the health of the family. She will not be commenting at this time, and asks that the family be given their privacy during this difficult time," Jolie's attorney, Robert Offer, told USA Today.

Following the filing, Pitt was accused of child abuse towards his son, Maddox, whom he shares with Jolie, in an alleged incident while on a private plane, per Us Weekly. Pitt was investigated by the FBI but was cleared of all charges. However, new details from the alleged incident have recently come to light.