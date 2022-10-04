Disturbing Claims Emerge About Brad Pitt In Angelina Jolie's New Legal Filing
Days after Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016, news broke that the L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services was investigating the actor for alleged child abuse, according to TMZ, regarding an alleged incident between Pitt and his then 15-year-old son on a private flight. For his part, a Pitt-insider told People, "There was a parent-child argument which was not handled in the right way and escalated more than it should have," but denied that there was any physical abuse.
Details about the alleged altercation were slim at the time, and no one reported many more details about what did or did not happen on this flight in the years since — only that Jolie has never walked back from the accusations and Pitt was never charged with a crime. Until now, that is. New legal documents filed by Jolie's attorneys make extremely detailed, and disturbing, allegations of abuse against her former husband.
Brad Pitt is alleged to have choked, hit, and poured drinks on the children
Little had ever been specifically alleged regarding the 2016 incident that prompted Angelina Jolie to file for divorce from Brad Pitt, only that it involved accusations of abuse. Now, Page Six has obtained court documents filed by Jolie's legal team that make very specific accusations. According to the documents, at various points Pitt was said to have "choked one of the children and struck another in the face," "grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her," and "at one point, he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children," all on the same private flight.
Legal authorities, including the FBI, have so far declined to prosecute Pitt on any charges relating to abuse. That said, the couple's son Maddox Jolie-Pitt himself has, on multiple occasions, testified in court on behalf of his mother and has declined to use the name "Pitt" in daily life, per Us Weekly.
Really, everything about this story is just sad.
If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.