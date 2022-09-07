Angelina Jolie's Legal Fight Against Brad Pitt Goes To The Next Level
The real-life war of the roses rages on as Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie) continue duking it out. The couple formerly known as Brangelina has been publicly battling in the court of brick-and-mortar and public opinion since their shock split in 2016. "I don't want to say very much about [the breakup] except that it was a very difficult time," Jolie told BBC World News. "We are a family, and we will always be a family, and we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it."
However, the family unit rapidly disintegrated as the exes fought tooth and nail for custody of their six children, and the mud-slinging began. Per TMZ, Jolie slapped Pitt with divorce docs, alleging substance abuse and uncontrollable bouts of anger. Entertainment Weekly reports that the catalyst was Pitt purportedly engaging in a booze-fueled physical altercation with their son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, during a tumultuous cross-country flight. The alleged incident resulted in the FBI and child services launching an investigation. However, they cleared Pitt of criminal charges.
But the drama still continues over Pitt and Jolie's never-ending divorce. Per ET, the sparring spouses were declared legally single in 2019 while attorneys continue working towards reaching a mutually agreeable custody arrangement and financial settlement. However, just when you think it might almost all be over, Jolie takes her legal fight with Pitt to the next level. Namaste. The actor is covered in Buddhist tattoos, but she's got no kshama for her ex.
Angelina Jolie wants her share of Brad Pitt vino
Like most aspects of their divorce proceedings, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's fight over Chateau Mirabelle has been long, contentious, and confusing. Aside from their bitter custody battle, the French vineyard is one of the major sticking points between the warring exes. Pitt has reportedly taken the high road with Jolie over their legal dramas. However, according to her, he's also made shady moves to steal her share of their vino venture.
The Wall Street Journal reported in 2021 that Jolie had sold her stake in the vineyard to a third party. Four months later, Page Six reported Pitt was suing Jolie over the sale. He insisted she had a contractual obligation to offer him the right of refusal before selling her stake to an outside interest. Now, Jolie is countersuing Pitt over the vineyard, claiming he nabbed it from her "in retaliation" for their breakup, reports Page Six. She's demanding $250 million from him, which would buy one heck of a lot of Two Buck Chuck.
Jolie alleges Pitt and his co-conspirators nefariously stole the winery from her to ensure she never saw a cent of revenue. She also claims Pitt leveraged her shares to coerce her into keeping schtum over their family affairs. If true, the latter demand definitely failed. In an interview with The Guardian, Jolie compared "[her] experience in the States with [her kids]" to human rights violations and the plight of child rape victims and displaced persons.