Angelina Jolie's Legal Fight Against Brad Pitt Goes To The Next Level

The real-life war of the roses rages on as Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie) continue duking it out. The couple formerly known as Brangelina has been publicly battling in the court of brick-and-mortar and public opinion since their shock split in 2016. "I don't want to say very much about [the breakup] except that it was a very difficult time," Jolie told BBC World News. "We are a family, and we will always be a family, and we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it."

However, the family unit rapidly disintegrated as the exes fought tooth and nail for custody of their six children, and the mud-slinging began. Per TMZ, Jolie slapped Pitt with divorce docs, alleging substance abuse and uncontrollable bouts of anger. Entertainment Weekly reports that the catalyst was Pitt purportedly engaging in a booze-fueled physical altercation with their son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, during a tumultuous cross-country flight. The alleged incident resulted in the FBI and child services launching an investigation. However, they cleared Pitt of criminal charges.

But the drama still continues over Pitt and Jolie's never-ending divorce. Per ET, the sparring spouses were declared legally single in 2019 while attorneys continue working towards reaching a mutually agreeable custody arrangement and financial settlement. However, just when you think it might almost all be over, Jolie takes her legal fight with Pitt to the next level. Namaste. The actor is covered in Buddhist tattoos, but she's got no kshama for her ex.