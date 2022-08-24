Brad Pitt Is Reportedly Taking The High Road With Angelina Jolie Amid Legal Drama

This article contains allegations of domestic abuse.

Despite separating nearly six years ago in 2016, new details are still coming out about the split between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Although Jolie filed for divorce days after the separation announcement, things weren't finalized between the pair until 2019. It still hasn't put an end to the tension, with a recent FBI report revealing an intense 2016 altercation between Pitt, Jolie, and their six children on a private plane. According to the documents, which refer to Jolie as "AJ" and Pitt simply as her husband, he allegedly "grabbed her by her head and shoulders" and yelled verbal abuse at her, continuing when one of their children intervened.

During the traumatic flight, Pitt allegedly said the child who got involved "looks like a f***ing Columbine kid," a reference to the perpetrators of the tragic 1999 school shooting (per the New York Post). While the report didn't name who Pitt was talking about, fans have since speculated it was Maddox Jolie-Pitt, based on the kids' ages and styles at the time, as well as the fact that they're currently estranged. Maddox also testified against Pitt in 2021 as part of his parents' custody battle, which remains unresolved.

Now, Pitt is setting some things straight as the drama continues to unfold between himself, Jolie, and their children.