More Disturbing Details About Brad Pitt's Plane Incident With Angelina Jolie Surface
This article contains allegations of domestic abuse.
The infamous 2016 plan incident that led to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce is dominating the headlines as new details about the altercation emerge. Jolie filed for divorce after two years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences, and also requested full custody of their six children. Jolie's attorney, Robert Offer, confirmed the news to USA Today, and provided a cryptic explanation for the split. "This decision was made for the health of the family," Offer said. The motion listed their date of separation as September 15, a day after the alleged mid-flight debacle.
Not long after the divorce filing, sources confirmed to People that the FBI was investigating Pitt for allegedly hitting one of his kids during the flight. The claims were ultimately deemed unfounded.
The ordeal had seemingly ended until Puck published a shocking article on August 15, identifying Jolie as the "Jane Doe" plaintiff in a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the FBI. According to the outlet, Jolie is demanding the agency provide an explanation for why Pitt was not arrested following the 2016 plane incident. Now, even more disturbing details about the alleged altercation are coming to light.
Angelina Jolie claims Brad Pitt assaulted her and damaged their jet
Newly released FBI documents have provided additional details about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's mid-flight fight in 2016. The report obtained by NBC News details a series of frightening claims Jolie made about Pitt's actions during the altercation. Jolie alleged that in an attempt to shield the children from Pitt's rage, the couple moved to the back of the plane where the "Bullet Train" actor allegedly "grabbed her by the head, shaking her, followed by grabbing her at the shoulders and shaking her." The report further claims that after one of the children asked about their mother's well-being amid the ordeal, Pitt yelled, "She's ruining this family. She's crazy."
Pitt was also alleged to have caused $25,000 worth of damage to the plane after spilling wine on a seat. He also reportedly poured beer and Jolie and their children and also yelled "You're not f*** going anywhere. You're not getting off this f*** plane," as they attempted to exit the aircraft.
Following the release of the report, sources close to Pitt have suggested that the "Eternals" star is simply trying to tarnish her ex-husband's reputation. "Both parties have had this information for nearly six years," the insider told the Independent. "So to file an anonymous FOIA request for information you already have, and that's been used in previous legal proceedings, serves no purpose other than to inflict pain."
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.