More Disturbing Details About Brad Pitt's Plane Incident With Angelina Jolie Surface

Newly released FBI documents have provided additional details about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's mid-flight fight in 2016. The report obtained by NBC News details a series of frightening claims Jolie made about Pitt's actions during the altercation. Jolie alleged that in an attempt to shield the children from Pitt's rage, the couple moved to the back of the plane where the "Bullet Train" actor allegedly "grabbed her by the head, shaking her, followed by grabbing her at the shoulders and shaking her." The report further claims that after one of the children asked about their mother's well-being amid the ordeal, Pitt yelled, "She's ruining this family. She's crazy."

Pitt was also alleged to have caused $25,000 worth of damage to the plane after spilling wine on a seat. He also reportedly poured beer and Jolie and their children and also yelled "You're not f*** going anywhere. You're not getting off this f*** plane," as they attempted to exit the aircraft.

Following the release of the report, sources close to Pitt have suggested that the "Eternals" star is simply trying to tarnish her ex-husband's reputation. "Both parties have had this information for nearly six years," the insider told the Independent. "So to file an anonymous FOIA request for information you already have, and that's been used in previous legal proceedings, serves no purpose other than to inflict pain."

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.