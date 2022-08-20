Family Law Expert Explains Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's Messy Custody Situation - Exclusive

It's been six years since Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, and their bitter custody battle still isn't over.

According to TMZ, Jolie cited "irreconcilable differences" in her 2016 divorce petition and sought sole physical custody of the six children she shares with Pitt: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne. Days after the filing, People reported that Pitt was being investigated by the L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services. An anonymous source told authorities that he had become physically and verbally aggressive toward one of his children — who was later identified as Maddox — on a private plane. Because the alleged incident happened while the plane was in the air, the FBI got involved in the investigation. No evidence of abuse was found, per Entertainment Tonight, and a rep for Jolie revealed that she and Pitt had agreed to a temporary custody arrangement.

In 2017, the former couple released a joint statement saying they had decided it was in the best interest of their kids to keep their ongoing divorce proceedings private, People reported. However, their messy custody dispute continued to play out in the headlines. In April, Jolie set out to discover why the FBI hadn't filed charges against Pitt, and the documents she obtained through a lawsuit became accessible to the public in August, per Puck. But, according to one legal expert, Jolie's dogged fight to limit Pitt's access to their kids might have harmful repercussions down the road.