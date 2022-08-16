Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's Legal Drama Just Took A Messy Turn

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie may have separated in 2016, but their divorce has yet to be finalized, according to the BBC. "Irreconcilable differences" was listed as the reason for their marriage ending, but there appeared to be way more drama going on behind the scenes that has still yet to come to a halt even six years after their separation. In 2019, the former couple was declared "legally single," according to Us Weekly, despite their ongoing legal battle. Jolie was fighting for sole custody of their six children, as reported by CNN, while Pitt was hoping for joint custody.

The couple was granted joint custody in May 2021, according to Hollywood Life, but the ruling was later reversed after Judge Ouderkirk was removed from the case. Jolie was granted sole custody as a result and left Pitt attempting to regain joint custody of his children again. His original request to the court was denied, but that hasn't stopped him.

A source close to the pair told Us Weekly that Pitt is convinced Jolie is stalling the custody battle until the children are 18, so they never have to see him again. However, "Brad will not give up the fight," the insider revealed. "Brad hopes that one day he and Angelina find a way to forgive each other and move forward, for the kids' sake if nothing else." Recently, the former couple's legal drama took yet another messy turn.