Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's Legal Drama Just Took A Messy Turn
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie may have separated in 2016, but their divorce has yet to be finalized, according to the BBC. "Irreconcilable differences" was listed as the reason for their marriage ending, but there appeared to be way more drama going on behind the scenes that has still yet to come to a halt even six years after their separation. In 2019, the former couple was declared "legally single," according to Us Weekly, despite their ongoing legal battle. Jolie was fighting for sole custody of their six children, as reported by CNN, while Pitt was hoping for joint custody.
The couple was granted joint custody in May 2021, according to Hollywood Life, but the ruling was later reversed after Judge Ouderkirk was removed from the case. Jolie was granted sole custody as a result and left Pitt attempting to regain joint custody of his children again. His original request to the court was denied, but that hasn't stopped him.
A source close to the pair told Us Weekly that Pitt is convinced Jolie is stalling the custody battle until the children are 18, so they never have to see him again. However, "Brad will not give up the fight," the insider revealed. "Brad hopes that one day he and Angelina find a way to forgive each other and move forward, for the kids' sake if nothing else." Recently, the former couple's legal drama took yet another messy turn.
The FBI is involved in Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce drama
It appears that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce drama is nowhere near over. According to Puck News, Jolie actually filed a lawsuit against the FBI after they did not arrest Pitt in 2016 following allegations of physical abuse. The lawsuit was originally filed anonymously, but now "Jane Doe" has been confirmed as Jolie. She claims Pitt screamed at her while shaking her back and forth on a private plane before getting even more physical.
Puck News further reported that amid the same flight, more physical tension between the two actors occurred, with Jolie having said to "sustain injuries." She presented a photo of her injured elbow to an agent as proof of her experience with Pitt. She also claimed that Pitt poured beer on her and even hit their oldest son, Maddox, according to TMZ, although Pitt denied that. Jolie did not understand why the FBI never arrested Pitt and filed a lawsuit against the Federal Bureau of Investigation as a result.
Sources told TMZ that Pitt was never arrested because there wasn't any evidence to back up Jolie's claims. According to documents from the FBI investigation obtained by TMZ, "It was agreed by all parties that criminal charges in this case would not be pursued due to several factors." Jolie is now requesting documents from the investigation and meeting between the assistant U.S. attorney and the FBI, per Yahoo! News, and wants all of the evidence the FBI currently has in their possession.