Joy-Anna Duggar Has Exciting Family News To Share

Even after distancing herself from Jim Bob Duggar, Michelle Duggar and the Duggar clan, Joy-Anna Duggar has used social media to update fans on her family. On May 26, she celebrated her five-year wedding anniversary to Austin Forsyth by posting a touching compilation video to Instagram that featured clips of herself, Forsyth, and their two kids. "Happy Anniversary, Austin! 7 years dating, 5 years married! Best years of my life. I love you," the "Counting On" alum wrote.

Later in the year, Joy-Anna took a step back from providing updates on social media, but returned to Instagram on August 6. "Hi Y'all... my 'short' social media break turned into 6 months and I don't regret it one bit," she wrote in a post that included a family snap. Joy-Anna added an update on what she and Forsyth had been up to over the summer, which included projects around their home and visiting members of their church and family.

Joy-Anna caused a minor stir online when she posted snaps from the wedding of Trace Bates and Lydia Romeike to her Instagram Stories on October 3. Fans noticed that the former TLC star's dress showed leg and was against the standard Duggar dress code, per The U.S. Sun. It was also noted on Reddit that Joy-Anna refrained from posting any snaps from the wedding that included her family members, even though a number of them were in attendance. Days later, Joy-Anna shared a big announcement with fans.