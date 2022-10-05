Joy-Anna Duggar Has Exciting Family News To Share
Even after distancing herself from Jim Bob Duggar, Michelle Duggar and the Duggar clan, Joy-Anna Duggar has used social media to update fans on her family. On May 26, she celebrated her five-year wedding anniversary to Austin Forsyth by posting a touching compilation video to Instagram that featured clips of herself, Forsyth, and their two kids. "Happy Anniversary, Austin! 7 years dating, 5 years married! Best years of my life. I love you," the "Counting On" alum wrote.
Later in the year, Joy-Anna took a step back from providing updates on social media, but returned to Instagram on August 6. "Hi Y'all... my 'short' social media break turned into 6 months and I don't regret it one bit," she wrote in a post that included a family snap. Joy-Anna added an update on what she and Forsyth had been up to over the summer, which included projects around their home and visiting members of their church and family.
Joy-Anna caused a minor stir online when she posted snaps from the wedding of Trace Bates and Lydia Romeike to her Instagram Stories on October 3. Fans noticed that the former TLC star's dress showed leg and was against the standard Duggar dress code, per The U.S. Sun. It was also noted on Reddit that Joy-Anna refrained from posting any snaps from the wedding that included her family members, even though a number of them were in attendance. Days later, Joy-Anna shared a big announcement with fans.
Another baby on the way
On October 5, Joy-Anna Duggar announced that she was pregnant with her third child. "Baby #3 is on the way!" she wrote on Instagram, uploading a snap of husband Austin Forsyth planting a kiss on her cheek as she held a sonogram in her hand. In a second slide, the "19 Kids and Counting" alum added a snap that included herself and her husband with their two kids. There was an outpouring of support for her pregnancy news when she posted it to Instagram, which included kind words from her sister, Jill Duggar. "Aaaah!! Congrats guys! Couldn't be more excited for y'all!!" Jill commented. Tori Roloff of "Little People, Big World" also shared in the excitement. "Awe congratulations!! What a beautiful family you have!!" the TV personality replied.
Around the same time as the Instagram post, Joy-Anna uploaded a video to her and Forsyth's YouTube page that documented their pregnancy journey so far. At the opening of the video, Joy-Anna is seen whispering to the camera while waiting for the results of an at-home pregnancy test. "We've been trying. I'm really, really excited if we are. If we're not, then that's fine too," she said. Joy-Anna then erupted into tears when she found out the test was positive.
Later in the YouTube video, the former TLC star added footage from the couple's visit to the doctor's office for a check-up. Joy-Anna revealed that this pregnancy was "considered high risk" due to complications of previous pregnancies, but there was no cause for concern so far.