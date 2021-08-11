Why Joy-Anna Duggar's Return To Social Media Is Raising Eyebrows

Joy-Anna Duggar took a month-long break from social media beginning in July, and the timing likely left some fans wondering if she would ever resume sharing updates on her life. Just days before her long hiatus started, TLC announced that it would not be picking up another season of the Duggar family's reality series "Counting On" (via USA Today).

This made it appear possible that Joy-Anna ceased posting on Instagram because she no longer needed to help her family promote the show. However, in her August 9 post, she revealed that she and her husband Austin Forsyth just needed a break from the spotlight. "Taking time to refocus, reprioritize and spending some quality time together is so important!" she wrote. She also thanked fans for their concern during the couple's absence from Instagram, and she informed them that she, Austin, and their two kids made the most of the start of their new life away from the "Counting On" cameras by working out, enjoying outdoor activities, and "soaking up the sun."

Joy-Anna teased that she and Austin have "been working on a fun project" that she would eventually share more about, but what many fans were excited about was one of the photos that the former "19 Kids and Counting" star included in her Instagram carousel.