Joy-Anna Duggar Gives Update On Baby Daughter's Health
"19 Kids and Counting" alum Joy-Anna Duggar had her fans concerned after she revealed her daughter, Evelyn, whom she shared with husband Austin Forsyth, had a worrisome bump on her head during a March 26 YouTube video. The parents said they were having her analyzed by doctors at the time, and now just two months later, they are happy to report that their little girl is thriving.
"We have been super busy and there's a lot [that has] happened in the last couple of months, but I think the last video was Evy's check-up and we are so, so thankful that she is okay," Joy-Anna said in her May 21 YouTube video. Sharing some details about her growing baby, who she welcomed in August 2020, she continued, "Anyway life has been busy. It's been good. There's been some ups and downs, but we are doing really good overall." Keep scrolling for more details about Joy-Anna's baby girl.
Joy-Anna says Evelyn is 'really healthy'
Although Joy-Anna Duggar was relieved to share the good news about Evelyn's health, the mom was previously very concerned for her little girl after discovering a "weird bump on the back of her head here," she said in her March 26 YouTube video. Her tensions rose when her doctor, "was concerned enough to where he wanted us to go get it checked out by a craniofacial doctor," because the bump could possibly be a "be a sign that her skull is fusing together too quickly," according to the physician, which, "could cause some brain damage."
After visiting a specialist at Arkansas Children's Hospital, doctors said they could "see all the suture lines around the skull," and thankfully, "everything looks good there as far as continued growth." Although doctors gave her a clean bill of health, they told the parents to keep an eye on the bump "as she continues to grow," Joy-Anna retold, adding, "and if [it] does become more prominent over the next year or two years, we kind of just wanna keep in touch."
Luckily, Joy-Anna said Evelyn is "growing and she's really healthy," in her May 21 YouTube update. "She's cutting her first two teeth. Since we last [filmed], she's started pulling up on things. She's growing. Her personality's coming out. She loves to be held. She loves food," Joy-Anna shared. Evelyn sounds like our kind of girl!