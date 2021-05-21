Joy-Anna Duggar Gives Update On Baby Daughter's Health

Although Joy-Anna Duggar was relieved to share the good news about Evelyn's health, the mom was previously very concerned for her little girl after discovering a "weird bump on the back of her head here," she said in her March 26 YouTube video. Her tensions rose when her doctor, "was concerned enough to where he wanted us to go get it checked out by a craniofacial doctor," because the bump could possibly be a "be a sign that her skull is fusing together too quickly," according to the physician, which, "could cause some brain damage."

After visiting a specialist at Arkansas Children's Hospital, doctors said they could "see all the suture lines around the skull," and thankfully, "everything looks good there as far as continued growth." Although doctors gave her a clean bill of health, they told the parents to keep an eye on the bump "as she continues to grow," Joy-Anna retold, adding, "and if [it] does become more prominent over the next year or two years, we kind of just wanna keep in touch."

Luckily, Joy-Anna said Evelyn is "growing and she's really healthy," in her May 21 YouTube update. "She's cutting her first two teeth. Since we last [filmed], she's started pulling up on things. She's growing. Her personality's coming out. She loves to be held. She loves food," Joy-Anna shared. Evelyn sounds like our kind of girl!