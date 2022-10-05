View Co-Hosts Pick A Side In Gisele Bündchen And Tom Brady Drama

The Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Divorce Watch sure picked up its pace fast. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took a 11-day personal leave in August, per the New York Post, rumblings of trouble at home intensified. As Page Six reported a month later, Bündchen was reportedly frustrated by Brady's decision to reverse his NFL retirement, with him returning to the Buccaneers after just 40 days. "Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart," a source close to the couple told the outlet at the time. Moreover, Brady and Bündchen, while bunkering down during Hurricane Ian, reportedly stayed in separate locations in Miami.

The end truly seemed near when reports surfaced in early October that both parties had hired divorce attorneys, as Page Six reported. As Brady and Bündchen reportedly explore options including the division of assets, a source told the outlet, "I don't think there will be any coming back now."

While the world continues digesting the sad news, the ladies of "The View" have already chosen their sides in the potential breakup.