View Co-Hosts Pick A Side In Gisele Bündchen And Tom Brady Drama

The Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Divorce Watch sure picked up its pace fast. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took a 11-day personal leave in August, per the New York Post, rumblings of trouble at home intensified. As Page Six reported a month later, Bündchen was reportedly frustrated by Brady's decision to reverse his NFL retirement, with him returning to the Buccaneers after just 40 days. "Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart," a source close to the couple told the outlet at the time. Moreover, Brady and Bündchen, while bunkering down during Hurricane Ian, reportedly stayed in separate locations in Miami.
The end truly seemed near when reports surfaced in early October that both parties had hired divorce attorneys, as Page Six reported. As Brady and Bündchen reportedly explore options including the division of assets, a source told the outlet, "I don't think there will be any coming back now."
While the world continues digesting the sad news, the ladies of "The View" have already chosen their sides in the potential breakup.
The View co-hosts sympathize with Gisele Bündchen
The hosts of "The View" have sided with Gisele Bündchen in her and Tom Brady's potential divorce. The consensus on the October 5 episode hinged on Brady seemingly reneging on his promise to retire. "I'm just sad that maybe he made this one decision to go back without consulting her," Sunny Hostin opined. Co-host Ana Navarro led further credence to this take, pointing out that the couple even bought an $18 million home to renovate together earlier this year. Meanwhile, fellow panelist Sara Haines highlighted the notion of Bündchen deeming it her time to shine. After all, the Brazilian native has been avidly supporting Brady from NFL sidelines for a long time. "I think it's fair that she's coming back at him and saying, 'Hey I want a chance to do this,'" Haines mused.
Navarro also pointed to Bündchen's concern for Brady's safety, using NFL player Tua Tagovailoa's major concussions as an example. Bündchen, indeed, spoke about this with Elle only in September, telling the mag about her worries after he returned to the sport in March. "This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," Bündchen said at the time. Noting that these are conversations they've had repeatedly, Bündchen said, with seeming resignation, that "he needs to follow his joy, too."