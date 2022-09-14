The Future Of Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen's Marriage Might Rest On One Decision

For once, Tom Brady has made headlines for reasons other than throwing the pigskin. On September 7, People reported that Brady's model wife, Gisele Bündchen, wasn't happy that her husband had retracted his retirement to once again take the field for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leading her to believe that he cares more about the game than his family. "They're hitting a rough patch," a source told the outlet, adding that the pair was trying to work things out. Media also speculated that Brady's decision to take time off for "personal reasons" — which came during the August preseason — could have been due to reports of trouble in his marriage.

Following the Buccaneers' win against the Dallas Cowboys on September 11, Brady made his priorities clear when speaking on his "Let's Go!" podcast. "Football and family has always been the most important thing to me so it's a good time of year," he said. He also mentioned that the consistent schedule of the game gives life some "simplicity" and that he's getting better at juggling his work and personal life.

Bündchen likewise appeared to do her part to put the rumors to bed by cheering on her husband in his opening game. "Let's go @TomBrady! Let's go Bucs!" she tweeted, despite her lack of attendance at the game. This wasn't unusual, as Page Six reported that the Brazilian native "never" attends Brady's opening games. Show of support aside, the future of the couple's marriage may hinge on one decision.