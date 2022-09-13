Tom Brady Speaks On What's Most Important To Him Amid Rumored Marriage Problems

When it was reported that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was on an excused leave for a few weeks that was previously discussed with the team's head coach, per NBC Sports, fans were curious as to what "personal reasons" prevented the star football player from attending practices and preseason games. Theories included injuries, family illnesses, and even Brady making an appearance on "The Masked Singer." The former New England Patriot was asked about his absence during the final preseason game against the Tennessee Titans.

"Everyone has different situations they're dealing with and we all have unique challenges to our lives," he told the sports reporters, per TMZ. "I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s*** going on, so you just have to try and figure out life the best you can. You know, it's a continuous process." He also added that he feels confident about the upcoming season, saying, "[It] doesn't take me long for me to remember how to play [football]."

It seems that the confidence carried into the Buccaneers' season opener, as they beat the Dallas Cowboys, 19-3. According to the Buccaneers website, the quarterback completed 18 of his 27 passes, but the spotlight shined on the team's defense, who played a major role in the victory. As for Brady, people are still speculating about what was going on during his break, thinking that an argument broke out between the football player and his wife.