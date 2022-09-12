Gisele Bündchen Sends Subtle Message About Her Marriage Amid Tom Brady Divorce Rumors

Gisele Bündchen is a woman who appears to have it all. She's gorgeous, rich, has a successful career, and has a handsome NFL star husband. Bündchen has two cute kids, Benjamin and Vivian, with Tom Brady and a body so superhuman that she modeled semi-naked on Vogue Brazil's cover two months after giving birth. Oh, and to top it all, she once told British Vogue (via Today) that her son considered broccoli to be "dessert."

There are clearly no tater tots or tantrums over dinner at the Bündchen-Brady household. However, recently there's been rumors that everything's not as perfect as it may seem. In fact, there's been a lot of gossip that Brady and Bündchen's 13-year marriage might be on the rocks. The couple has always put on a united front and is usually inseparable. Bündchen was a fixture at Patriots' — and now Buccaneers' — games, cheering Brady on from the stands. But it was a different story over Labor Day weekend.

Per People, Bündchen and the kids splashed around in a Florida water park. Meanwhile, Brady jetted to New York to be with his son, Jack, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. Of course, spending a holiday weekend apart doesn't automatically spell amor armageddon. Still, it does add more fuel to the gossip fire that Brady and Bündchen's marriage problems are reportedly far from over. Neither has publicly spoken out, but Bündchen did send a subtle message about her marriage amid the Brady divorce rumors.