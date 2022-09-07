Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen's Marriage Problems Are Reportedly Far From Over

Seriously, what exactly is going on with Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen? The two, who tied the knot back in 2009, have been plagued by rumors of tension in their marriage — and it sounds like the rumor mill isn't slowing down anytime soon.

Page Six claimed that all was not well in the genetically blessed twosome's romance on September 1, reporting the couple had supposedly had a pretty dramatic fight. The drama reportedly stemmed from Brady's big retirement U-turn, as he announced to the world that he was retiring from football in February, before changing his mind and heading back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers around six weeks later. "Gisele has always been the one with the kids. They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind," a source claimed, adding, "They have a fiery relationship. Gisele is a bit hot-headed — she has that Brazilian heat!" A second insider went as far as to claim the supermodel may be a little jealous about her husband's longstanding career as the top QB in the game.

Amid the speculation, Bündchen was spotted treating her kids to a trip to the Tidal Cove Water Park near Miami, Florida, on September 5, according to People. Noticeably absent though? Brady, who was known to be in Florida as he returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following an unexplained absence. And it sounds like things aren't exactly hunky-dory.