Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen's Marriage Problems Are Reportedly Far From Over
Seriously, what exactly is going on with Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen? The two, who tied the knot back in 2009, have been plagued by rumors of tension in their marriage — and it sounds like the rumor mill isn't slowing down anytime soon.
Page Six claimed that all was not well in the genetically blessed twosome's romance on September 1, reporting the couple had supposedly had a pretty dramatic fight. The drama reportedly stemmed from Brady's big retirement U-turn, as he announced to the world that he was retiring from football in February, before changing his mind and heading back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers around six weeks later. "Gisele has always been the one with the kids. They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind," a source claimed, adding, "They have a fiery relationship. Gisele is a bit hot-headed — she has that Brazilian heat!" A second insider went as far as to claim the supermodel may be a little jealous about her husband's longstanding career as the top QB in the game.
Amid the speculation, Bündchen was spotted treating her kids to a trip to the Tidal Cove Water Park near Miami, Florida, on September 5, according to People. Noticeably absent though? Brady, who was known to be in Florida as he returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following an unexplained absence. And it sounds like things aren't exactly hunky-dory.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen reportedly haven't made up
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen reportedly still aren't on good terms. Page Six offered an update on all the supposed drama on September 6, one day after the sans Brady family water park day, claiming the couple have not reconciled since Bündchen returned to Florida following a trip to Costa Rica. "She flew back to Florida to be with her kids but hasn't been to their home in Tampa. Tom is still hoping they can reconcile," a source said. While Brady is in Tampa for work, it's thought Bündchen has been in Miami.
Neither have publicly commented on the rumors of trouble in paradise, though the claims came around two months after Brady opened up about the hardest part of parenting with his wife is; their privilege. He admitted on "DRIVE with Jim Farley" in July that he and Bündchen were finding it tough to let their kids know that the lavish lifestyles they live aren't the norm.
As for Bündchen, she opened up about their marriage in May. "I don't think relationships just happen; it's never the fairy tale people want to believe it is. It takes work to be really in sync with someone, especially after you have kids," she told Vogue U.K. "His focus is on his career, mine is mostly on the kids. And I'm very grateful that he lets me take the reins when it comes to our family."