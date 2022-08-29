Tom Brady Doesn't Mince Words About Why He Was Absent From Buccaneers Training

On August 11, it was by NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport announced that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady wasn't present at practice for "personal" reasons. According to People, an insider said that the star quarterback wasn't injured. After that day's practice wrapped up, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles spoke more in-depth about Brady's absence.

"He's going to deal with some personal things," Bowles told NBC Sports. "This is something we talked about before training camp started." The head coach explained that the quarterback was present during the first two weeks of training camp so he could form a relationship with the new players on the team, and he assured people that he would be back sometime after the team played the Tennessee Titans.

Brady's notable yet secretive absence caused fans to speculate what the former New England Patriots quarterback was up to. A fantasy football analyst sparked a rumor that Brady was set to appear on "The Masked Singer," pointing out that the star QB's former teammates — Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski — have been on the show. The theory also explained the vague reasons for Brady's absence. But as the rumors have grown, the quarterback is now speaking about his time away from the field.