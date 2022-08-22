The Rumors About Tom Brady Appearing On The Masked Singer Fully Explained

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was famously in retirement for a total of 40 days, per NPR, and announced in a tweet in March that he was back in action for his 23rd season. On August 11, NBC Sports reported that Brady was absent from training camp due to personal reasons that weren't revealed.

"He'll be back somewhere around after Tennessee," Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said in a press conference after the report came out, per NBC Sports. "He's going to deal with some personal things." The head coach said that he spent the first two weeks of training camp getting to know the new team, and the absence was discussed beforehand.

Although Bowles said he was confident that Brady would be back on the field before the season begins, Greg Auman, the Buccaneers beat writer for The Athletic, tweeted that there is a chance that he wouldn't be coming back. "Brady's already retired once this year, so I think it's hard to rule anything out," Auman wrote, responding to a fan who asked if the former Patriots quarterback would retire again. Because Brady's absence has been so under-wraps, theories about what the quarterback is up to have been all over the internet, with one including him appearing on a popular competition show.