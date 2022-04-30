Gisele Bündchen Had Quite The Reaction To Tom Brady Cozying Up With Other Stars
Gisele Bündchen's comeback is as epic as her husband's return was. While Tom Brady had an approximate 40-day retirement from the NFL, per NPR, his wife's hiatus from the modeling world was somewhat longer. In April 2015, the supermodel announced that she was ending her fashion show career after she started modeling at the tender age of 14. Seven years later, Bündchen got back in front of the camera. The model is splashed across the cover of V Magazine, and she looked every bit the part. In her interview with the magazine, she spoke about her time in the fashion industry and why she calls aging her strength.
Bündchen said, "When you're in your twenties, you try to fit in and you try to belong. When you're in your forties, you feel more comfortable in your skin. I feel like I have only gotten stronger with time" (via People). The "Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life" author also noted, "As a model — or even just in everyday life — you have to allow yourself to let go and trust ... Allow yourself to go beyond your comfort zone, and real magic will happen." But was Bündchen able to "let go" when Brady posted a pic of himself posing between Jame Fonda, Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlin, and Sally Field? She soon made her feelings very clear.
Tom Brady has Gisele Bündchen's full support
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are marriage goals. In February, she took to Instagram to share a photo of her and her husband on their wedding day. She wrote, "Happy anniversary love of my life! Te amo!" It seems as if after so many years together, and the addition of three kids, their love is as strong as ever even though they have their own careers.
According to People, Brady is starring in a flick called "80 for Brady." On April 28, the legendary NFL star shared a photo of himself and some of Hollywood's most memorable icons who have also been cast in the movie. He posed alongside Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, and Sally Field as they relaxed on sun loungers beneath pool umbrellas. He captioned the image, "80 For Brady! So grateful for these legendary women and the entire team that's working to bring this story to life." Bündchen's reaction was heartfelt and spoke of their solid understanding. She gushed, "I can't wait to see it!" and added three clapping hands emoji. She had Brady's back and seemed to support him in his endeavor.
It seems as if these two celebrate each other's successes. Bündchen shared photos from her V Magazine spread on April 27, and wrote, "I had so much fun playing dress up ... What's your favorite cover?" Brady took to the comments section and posted, "Hot Mama," adding several flame emojis.