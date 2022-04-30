Gisele Bündchen Had Quite The Reaction To Tom Brady Cozying Up With Other Stars

Gisele Bündchen's comeback is as epic as her husband's return was. While Tom Brady had an approximate 40-day retirement from the NFL, per NPR, his wife's hiatus from the modeling world was somewhat longer. In April 2015, the supermodel announced that she was ending her fashion show career after she started modeling at the tender age of 14. Seven years later, Bündchen got back in front of the camera. The model is splashed across the cover of V Magazine, and she looked every bit the part. In her interview with the magazine, she spoke about her time in the fashion industry and why she calls aging her strength.

Bündchen said, "When you're in your twenties, you try to fit in and you try to belong. When you're in your forties, you feel more comfortable in your skin. I feel like I have only gotten stronger with time" (via People). The "Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life" author also noted, "As a model — or even just in everyday life — you have to allow yourself to let go and trust ... Allow yourself to go beyond your comfort zone, and real magic will happen." But was Bündchen able to "let go" when Brady posted a pic of himself posing between Jame Fonda, Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlin, and Sally Field? She soon made her feelings very clear.