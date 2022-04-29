Gisele Bündchen Stuns With Her First Magazine Cover In Years

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen has left fans in awe of her latest magazine cover photoshoot.

According to Page Six, Bündchen hasn't been on the cover of a magazine in years. Not only has the iconic model taken a break from being a cover girl in recent years, but she also decided to retire from the catwalk in 2015. "Today after 20 years in the industry, it is a privilege to be doing my last fashion show by choice and yet still be working in other facets of the business," she wrote on Instagram at the time, noting she started her modeling journey at just 14 years old.

Although Bündchen announced her plan to step away from the runway, Bündchen has never chosen to slow down her modeling career as a whole. "I think I'm the farthest I've ever been from retiring," Bündchen said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in December 2018. "I think [I'll] retire only the day I die because I love working, I love creating." Bündchen's latest photos for V Magazine are evidence that her modeling abilities are still as strong as ever.