Gisele Bündchen's Telling New Interview Raises More Questions About Her Marriage To Tom Brady

It seems the world just can't stop gossiping about what's really going on between Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen — and now she's made some eyebrow raising questions about their marriage herself. The glamorous couple have hit the headlines multiple times amid claims things may not all be rosy at home, with Page Six first claiming the two haven't been on the best terms. The outlet reported in early September that they had supposedly gotten into a fight, before then following up by claiming Bündchen had returned to Florida from a trip — but had not reunited with her husband. Instead of heading to Tampa where their home is (Brady plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) Bündchen instead took their children to a water park near Miami.

A People source then doubled down on reports of trouble in paradise, with an insider claiming Bündchen was not happy when Brady un-retired mere weeks after claiming he would be leaving football behind to spend more time with his family. "There's a lot of tension. She was so happy when he announced his retirement, and she wasn't thrilled at all when he went back on that. They're hitting a rough patch," they claimed. In another report a few days later, another source claimed to People, "Gisele is frustrated and sick of his career coming before their family, who has always supported him." Yikes.

Now, Bündchen is speaking out in her own words.