Gisele Bündchen's Telling New Interview Raises More Questions About Her Marriage To Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen's Telling New Interview Raises More Questions About Her Marriage To Tom Brady
It seems the world just can't stop gossiping about what's really going on between Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen — and now she's made some eyebrow raising questions about their marriage herself. The glamorous couple have hit the headlines multiple times amid claims things may not all be rosy at home, with Page Six first claiming the two haven't been on the best terms. The outlet reported in early September that they had supposedly gotten into a fight, before then following up by claiming Bündchen had returned to Florida from a trip — but had not reunited with her husband. Instead of heading to Tampa where their home is (Brady plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) Bündchen instead took their children to a water park near Miami.
A People source then doubled down on reports of trouble in paradise, with an insider claiming Bündchen was not happy when Brady un-retired mere weeks after claiming he would be leaving football behind to spend more time with his family. "There's a lot of tension. She was so happy when he announced his retirement, and she wasn't thrilled at all when he went back on that. They're hitting a rough patch," they claimed. In another report a few days later, another source claimed to People, "Gisele is frustrated and sick of his career coming before their family, who has always supported him." Yikes.
Now, Bündchen is speaking out in her own words.
Gisele Bündchen wants Tom Brady 'to be more present'
Gisele Bündchen got candid about her marriage to Tom Brady with Elle, admitting in the October issue, "I've done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]." She spoke about moving her life to Boston for him (he famously played for the New England Patriots), noting, "I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams. Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career — it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I've done a good job on that."
She then spoke openly about the concerns she had about Brady returning to the sport because it's so physically demanding, adding, "My children and I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again." As for what really went down when he decided to keep playing? Bündchen made it clear her husband was free to make his own choice about returning to the game.
It's not clear exactly when Bündchen did the wide-ranging interview, though she was noticeably missing from Brady's first game of the season on September 11. The supermodel did tweet her support for her man, though, writing, "Let's go @TomBrady ! Let's go Bucs !"