Wynonna Judd Sets The Record Straight On Where She Stands With Sister Ashley

In April 2022, Naomi Judd died by suicide, according to People. A report by The Associated Press confirmed that her cause of death was a gunshot. Her family came forward with a statement, revealing, "One part of our story is that our matriarch was dogged by an unfair foe. She was treated for PTSD and bipolar disorder, to which millions of Americans can relate."

In another People report, Naomi's daughter, Wynonna Judd, shared some chilling words about her late mother. She said, "With the same determination she had to live, she was determined to die. It's so hard to comprehend how someone can be so strong and yet so vulnerable." Wynonna's sister, Ashley Judd, also expressed some candid thoughts in a piece for The New York Times, writing, "Naomi lost a long battle against an unrelenting foe that in the end was too powerful to be defeated." She added details about her family's need for privacy.

As a highly publicized family, it's been challenging for the Judd's to keep their lives completely private. As of late, rumors have been circulating about the duo's rocky relationship. While Ashley and Wynonna have had their share of highs and lows, the sisters are now getting along, to say the least.