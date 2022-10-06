Wynonna Judd Sets The Record Straight On Where She Stands With Sister Ashley
In April 2022, Naomi Judd died by suicide, according to People. A report by The Associated Press confirmed that her cause of death was a gunshot. Her family came forward with a statement, revealing, "One part of our story is that our matriarch was dogged by an unfair foe. She was treated for PTSD and bipolar disorder, to which millions of Americans can relate."
In another People report, Naomi's daughter, Wynonna Judd, shared some chilling words about her late mother. She said, "With the same determination she had to live, she was determined to die. It's so hard to comprehend how someone can be so strong and yet so vulnerable." Wynonna's sister, Ashley Judd, also expressed some candid thoughts in a piece for The New York Times, writing, "Naomi lost a long battle against an unrelenting foe that in the end was too powerful to be defeated." She added details about her family's need for privacy.
As a highly publicized family, it's been challenging for the Judd's to keep their lives completely private. As of late, rumors have been circulating about the duo's rocky relationship. While Ashley and Wynonna have had their share of highs and lows, the sisters are now getting along, to say the least.
Wynonna Judd is not fighting with Ashley Judd
Wynonna Judd is shutting down rumors regarding a dispute with her sister Ashley Judd over their mom Naomi Judd's will. Wynonna told People, "Fighting over what? I have such a great life. Ashley has a great life. Why would we be fighting over the will?" According to Wynonna, Naomi had designated her husband, Larry Strickland, as the executor of her estate.
Wynonna explained that she and Ashley will "split" the state after Strickland dies, and they don't have any intention to contest the will. Wynonna spoke at length about her loving relationship with Ashley, saying, "Both my parents are gone, and I'm relying on Ashley. She's relying on me in a different way that's about compassion. It's not about being successful and smart and capable. It's about, 'I love you.' 'I love you, too.'"
While Ashley has maintained her privacy, Wynonna has been more outspoken about the emotional toll of her mom's passing. In May, she took to Instagram to reflect on her mother's tragic death. In a long post, she wrote, "I DO know, that the pain of losing Mom on 4/30 to suicide is so great, that I often feel like I'm not ever going to be able to fully accept and surrender to the truth that she left the way she did. This cannot be how The Judds story ends."