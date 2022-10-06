Emmy Rossum Has Strong Words For Critics Of Hilary Swank's Pregnancy
Hilary Swank announced she is expecting, revealing to "Good Morning America" on October 5 that she is pregnant with twins. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom," she said. "And not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it." Swank is overjoyed about becoming a mom, especially at 48 years old, noting it is a "total miracle" during an appearance on "Live With Kelly and Ryan."
"It's so fun to finally be able to say it," she told hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. "To get past the 12 weeks and to be able to say, 'I'm pregnant.'" Swank says she's "feeling great" and admitted some of the struggles she faced in hiding it from her "Alaska Daily" crew until she made the official announcement. "My clothes started not to fit so I had to, the other day ... cut [my jeans] open. And then I put a jacket on that wasn't in continuity," she revealed.
While Swank's baby news is exciting for her and her family, social media users had a few things to say about her growing her family. Although some people have mixed feelings about it, her "You're Not You" co-star Emmy Rossum was quick to come to her defense.
Emmy Rossum tells off social media troll
Hilary Swank shared an adorable video sporting her baby bump on Instagram on October 5. While most of the comments were filled with people congratulating the actor on such a big moment, her announcement appeared to have struck a cord with one social media user. "AREN'T YOU LIKE 50 YRS OLD?" the social media troll commented. "Gonna be in your 70's when they graduate college. MIGHT live to see their wedding, maybe."
Swank's "You're Not You" co-star Emmy Rossum quickly responded back to the hateful comment. "Gfy," she wrote, which means "Go f*** yourself." And, just like Rossum, several fans also came to Swank's defense with their own personal stories about having children later on in life. "My mother had her youngest at 45," one user commented. "She's seen my brother graduate, get married and is now enjoying her now teenage grandkids." Meanwhile, another user shed light on the hypocrisy of the original statement. "Did you say the same thing when Alec Baldwin had his 7th kid like 2 weeks ago at 64?," the fan wrote.
Regardless of what people have to say about Swank being pregnant, the actor is just happy to back on television telling powerful stories with her new ABC series "Alaska Daily." She told "Good Morning America," "I want to shine a bright light on these issues, especially the missing [and] murdered Indigenous women that, I mean, no one's doing anything about. It's just something that I'm passionate about."