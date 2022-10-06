Emmy Rossum Has Strong Words For Critics Of Hilary Swank's Pregnancy

Hilary Swank announced she is expecting, revealing to "Good Morning America" on October 5 that she is pregnant with twins. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom," she said. "And not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it." Swank is overjoyed about becoming a mom, especially at 48 years old, noting it is a "total miracle" during an appearance on "Live With Kelly and Ryan."

"It's so fun to finally be able to say it," she told hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. "To get past the 12 weeks and to be able to say, 'I'm pregnant.'" Swank says she's "feeling great" and admitted some of the struggles she faced in hiding it from her "Alaska Daily" crew until she made the official announcement. "My clothes started not to fit so I had to, the other day ... cut [my jeans] open. And then I put a jacket on that wasn't in continuity," she revealed.

While Swank's baby news is exciting for her and her family, social media users had a few things to say about her growing her family. Although some people have mixed feelings about it, her "You're Not You" co-star Emmy Rossum was quick to come to her defense.