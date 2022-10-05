Hilary Swank Has Exciting Family News To Share

Hilary Swank has announced some big family news to the world! The Oscar-winning star, who is married to businessperson Philip Schneider, has previously spoken about how being maternal doesn't just apply to having children of your own. "I feel that I'm very maternal in the people that I care for and all the sentient beings I have around me — my dogs, my horses or just the human beings," Swank told the Daily Mail in 2020. She added, "Any type of mothering, any type of nurturing, is being a mother," including having nieces and nephews and raising step-children.

In a 2006 interview with People, Swank shared how she has always wanted to start a family. "I definitely would like kids someday," Swank said. "That's definitely something that I've always thought about as a very, very young girl." The actor then explained that she wasn't in a rush to have children but was instead waiting for the right moment to plan this move. "I just love kids, and that would be an important thing to happen for me someday whenever the time is right," she added.

Swank has now given an update on expanding her family.