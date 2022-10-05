Hilary Swank Has Exciting Family News To Share
Hilary Swank has announced some big family news to the world! The Oscar-winning star, who is married to businessperson Philip Schneider, has previously spoken about how being maternal doesn't just apply to having children of your own. "I feel that I'm very maternal in the people that I care for and all the sentient beings I have around me — my dogs, my horses or just the human beings," Swank told the Daily Mail in 2020. She added, "Any type of mothering, any type of nurturing, is being a mother," including having nieces and nephews and raising step-children.
In a 2006 interview with People, Swank shared how she has always wanted to start a family. "I definitely would like kids someday," Swank said. "That's definitely something that I've always thought about as a very, very young girl." The actor then explained that she wasn't in a rush to have children but was instead waiting for the right moment to plan this move. "I just love kids, and that would be an important thing to happen for me someday whenever the time is right," she added.
Swank has now given an update on expanding her family.
Hilary Swank is expecting twins with Philip Schneider
Hilary Swank has some exciting baby news: She is pregnant with twins! The "Million Dollar Baby" star opened up about this joyful update while chatting on "Good Morning America" on Oct. 5, 2022. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I'm going to be a mom," Swank said to the hosts of "GMA." "I'm going to be a mom, and not just of one, but of two." The actor also stated that she "can't believe it" before expressing her happiness about publicly discussing her pregnancy. "It's so nice to be able to talk about it and share it."
Swank later posed and cradled her baby bump as she visited "Live with Kelly and Ryan." The performer then posted to Instagram to reveal the news to her followers, writing, "Coming soon ... DOUBLE feature!" Per The U.S. Sun, this will be Swank's first child and the first child for her husband, entrepreneur Philip Schneider, to whom she has been married since 2018. Congrats to Swank and Schneider as they prepare for their bundles of joy to arrive!