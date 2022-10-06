Fans Are Raising Their Eyebrows Over Ezra Miller's Reported Return To Acting

Ezra Miller's path to redemption is proving to be quite difficult, as fans are seemingly unhappy with the actor's return to the Warner Bros. film, "The Flash." Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, has been involved in a string of bizarre incidents, which saw the entertainer face allegations of child grooming in addition to several arrests. As a result, the fate of the $200 million blockbuster was left in limbo, as Warner Bros. executives scrambled to find a solution to Miller's questionable behavior.

However, after months of concern, the troubled actor finally sought help. On August 15, the "We Need to Talk About Kevin" star revealed that they were seeking mental health treatment. "Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," Miller said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior."

Following their apology, the actor also reportedly met with members of Warner's leadership to begin the reconciliation process as the star of the film. It now appears as if Miller has completely repaired their relationship with the studio, but some fans are raising their eyebrows at the latest "The Flash" development.