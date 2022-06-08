Ezra Miller Is Facing Scary New Accusations

Ezra Miller's legal woes just got messier. The actor has been named as a suspect in yet another serious crime. Concern for "The Flash" star began after he was arrested in March for disorderly conduct and harassment after getting involved in an altercation at a Hawaii karaoke bar, per TMZ. The outlet reports that Miller was asked to "calm down" after snatching a microphone from a woman who was singing and lunging at another patron. The actor was ultimately arrested for the incident and was released on bail.

Unfortunately for Miller, he would go on to be involved in several troubling incidents, which included the actor being videotaped dancing strangely, and a second arrest for second-degree assault. According to a media release from the Hawaii Police Department, the "Justice League" actor became irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female on the forehead, resulting in an approximate half-inch cut." Now the actor has gotten into further trouble, and the new allegations are shocking.