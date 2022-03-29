The Flash Star Ezra Miller Just Got Arrested For A Strange Reason

Actor Ezra Miller, perhaps best known for their portrayal of "The Flash" in the "Justice League" film series, is no stranger to the spotlight. In 2008, Miller snagged their first lead role in "Afterschool," and the rest has simply been history for the talented thespian. "That was a great film experience because of how f***** up it was and like a psychotic filmmaking process with young kids," they dished to The Hollywood Reporter in 2018. "And then I was just hooked to film."

Still, that doesn't mean they're exactly thrilled with the level of fame that comes with the territory of being a successful actor. "I am clandestine," they declared during an interview with British GQ in 2020. "People do not understand me. I don't intend them to, right? I want a certain amount of confusion and I'm comfortable sharing that. I have plans that not a soul, even in my closest spheres, know of. I mean, I tell stories in a lot of ways; I'm doing a lot of different types of work at once. They all interrelate. Some of them use my public image, some of them don't. My prerogative is service. I'm here to do what I can for everybody I can do it for," they continued.

Alas, it appears Miller's name has once again landed squarely on the tip of tongues everywhere — albeit for a very different reason.