The Tragic Death Of WWE Wrestler Sara Lee
WWE wrestler Sara Lee has died aged 30. The tragic news was confirmed by Sara's mom, Terri Lee, on Facebook on October 6, when she shared a stunning photo of her late daughter as a bridesmaid alongside the caption, "It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus. We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially Cory [Weston] and her children."
It's not been publicly announced how Sara, who won Season 6 of "WWE Tough Enough," died, though a Go Fund Me set up by professional wrestler Bull James confirmed she died suddenly. "As her loving husband, Cory, picks up the pieces and continues to raise their 3 children, the last thing anyone in that position wants to be worried about is money and paying for a funeral and everything else that comes along with it," James wrote in the description, sharing how the WWE community will rally around Sara's devastated family. "RIP Sara, you were one of the good ones," he added. The fundraiser amassed more than $61,000 for Sara's family in less than 15 hours.
As news of the tragic loss spread around the wrestling community and beyond, many took to social media to pay tribute to the star gone too soon.
What the wrestling community said about Sara Lee's death
Twitter was overrun with sweet messages for Sara Lee, with WWE being one of the first to pay tribute to the wrestler. "WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former 'Tough Enough' winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans," the company tweeted. Alexis Cabrera, aka Alexa Bliss, also posted a loving tribute on Twitter alongside a photo of Sara attending her wedding. "We love you, Sara. So heartbreaking. Please keep Cory & their family in your thoughts and prayers," she wrote. Other familiar faces from the wrestling community who took to Twitter to remember one of their own included Mick Foley, Chelsea Green, Saraya, Athena, Brandi Rhodes, Sonya Deville, and Asuka.
Tributes also poured in from fans on what is sadly now Sara's final Instagram post, in which she showed off her strong body at the gym after battling an infection. Uploaded on October 4, the bittersweet selfie showed Sara posing in the mirror as she flaunted her strong biceps as she told fans via the caption, "Celebrating finally being healthy enough to go to the gym 2 days in a row[.] first ever sinus infection kicked my butt."
Sara is survived by her husband, Cory Weston who wrestled under the name Wesley Blake, and their three children, Piper, Brady, and Case. Our thoughts are with her family.