The Tragic Death Of WWE Wrestler Sara Lee

WWE wrestler Sara Lee has died aged 30. The tragic news was confirmed by Sara's mom, Terri Lee, on Facebook on October 6, when she shared a stunning photo of her late daughter as a bridesmaid alongside the caption, "It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus. We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially Cory [Weston] and her children."

It's not been publicly announced how Sara, who won Season 6 of "WWE Tough Enough," died, though a Go Fund Me set up by professional wrestler Bull James confirmed she died suddenly. "As her loving husband, Cory, picks up the pieces and continues to raise their 3 children, the last thing anyone in that position wants to be worried about is money and paying for a funeral and everything else that comes along with it," James wrote in the description, sharing how the WWE community will rally around Sara's devastated family. "RIP Sara, you were one of the good ones," he added. The fundraiser amassed more than $61,000 for Sara's family in less than 15 hours.

As news of the tragic loss spread around the wrestling community and beyond, many took to social media to pay tribute to the star gone too soon.