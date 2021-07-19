The Truth About John Cena And The WWE

There's a bit of confusion about when exactly John Cena left the WWE. But the truth of the matter is, he never really left at all.

Sure, he's had much more sporadic appearances in the ring since 2019. He's made more than a bit of a name for himself in films like "Bumblebee" and "The Marine." And, these days, he's more likely to get headlines for his messy private life (remember the implosion of his relationship with fellow wrestler and "Total Bellas" star Nikki Bella?) than he is for his wrestling. Despite this little-known fact, the kayfabe storylines in the WWE have said that Cena is either a "free agent" or in semi-retirement.

But, as we've learned from other retired wrestlers like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, things are never what they seem on the surface when it comes to the WWE. What's the real truth behind John Cena's relationship with the WWE? We decided to take a look.