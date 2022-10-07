Kid Cudi Has Disappointing News For Fans Of His Music
Kid Cudi is an artist with a very varied career. Though he's best known as a rapper, music isn't his only talent. Cudi studied film at the University of Toledo, per GQ, but left after a year to pursue music instead, releasing a 2008 mixtape that landed Cudi with Kanye "Ye" West's record label, GOOD Music. But he never stopped acting.
Under his real name, Scott Mescudi, Cudi has racked up more than 50 credits on IMDb, including shorts and music videos. He's often played versions of himself, in projects like "Bill & Ted Face the Music" and "Jexi" and as DJ Chello in "Don't Look Up." But he's also portrayed many original, complex characters, such as Jackson in "X," army sergeant Richard in "We Are Who We Are," Francis in Season 3 of "Westworld," and breaking out as Domingo on the 2010 HBO series "How to Make It in America."
Cudi recently combined both of those loves into one "unified sort of symbiotic thing," as co-creator Kenya Barris described it, in the new Netflix special "Entergalactic." The animated romance, co-starring Jessica Williams and Timothée Chalamet, among others, premiered September 30. "It was the first time that we were ever going to have an album and a show launch basically at the same time, with each track on the album going along with each chapter of the movie," Barris said. But since this ambitious new project, Cudi has had some bad news for fans of his music.
Kid Cudi may retire from music to expand his talent empire
Sadly for fans of Kid Cudi's music, it sounds like there might be an expiration date to his rapping life. The songwriter appeared on the YouTube series "Hot Ones," answering questions while noshing on increasingly spicy buffalo wings. When host Sean Evans asked about Hip-Hop stars who could be considered models for aging along with the genre, Cudi replied with what Evans considered breaking news.
"I just don't know if I want to just do music — drop albums — for too much longer," Cudi admitted. "I'm kind of nearing the end on all things 'Kid Cudi' I think." He also added, "I'm really curious to see what else I can do." The 38-year-old rapper has said things like this before, telling Apple Music, "The Kid Cudi stuff, I think I want to put it on the back burner and chill out with that." Though he reassured listeners, "I do not see me never making music," he admitted, "I was like bored of making albums."
When asked what he's looking to get into next, the artist replied, "I realized my pen game is serious, it's strong. I want to just write more TV shows, write more movies, you know, produce more." He's not only starring in but making his screenwriting and directing debut with the forthcoming "Teddy;" he's also debuting a new fashion line at Paris Fashion Week in January. Outside of his career, the proud dad also wants to spend more time with his daughter.