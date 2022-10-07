Kid Cudi Has Disappointing News For Fans Of His Music

Kid Cudi is an artist with a very varied career. Though he's best known as a rapper, music isn't his only talent. Cudi studied film at the University of Toledo, per GQ, but left after a year to pursue music instead, releasing a 2008 mixtape that landed Cudi with Kanye "Ye" West's record label, GOOD Music. But he never stopped acting.

Under his real name, Scott Mescudi, Cudi has racked up more than 50 credits on IMDb, including shorts and music videos. He's often played versions of himself, in projects like "Bill & Ted Face the Music" and "Jexi" and as DJ Chello in "Don't Look Up." But he's also portrayed many original, complex characters, such as Jackson in "X," army sergeant Richard in "We Are Who We Are," Francis in Season 3 of "Westworld," and breaking out as Domingo on the 2010 HBO series "How to Make It in America."

Cudi recently combined both of those loves into one "unified sort of symbiotic thing," as co-creator Kenya Barris described it, in the new Netflix special "Entergalactic." The animated romance, co-starring Jessica Williams and Timothée Chalamet, among others, premiered September 30. "It was the first time that we were ever going to have an album and a show launch basically at the same time, with each track on the album going along with each chapter of the movie," Barris said. But since this ambitious new project, Cudi has had some bad news for fans of his music.