Kid Cudi Takes Strong Stance On Kanye West's Messy Divorce Behavior
It's been nearly two years since the Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West divorce drama began, according to a Cosmopolitan timeline of the messy events. Even Kardashian's entry into a new committed relationship did not dim Ye's hopes for reconciliation. In fact, it seemingly only intensified his outrage. As Today reported, Ye was temporarily banned from Instagram for violating its hate speech policy. In the days preceding his de-platforming, Ye repeatedly harassed Kardashian's then-beau, Pete Davidson, and encouraged his followers to do the same.
The rapper was quick to resume his old tricks when Kardashian and Davidson split, crafting a now-deleted Instagram post (via Page Six) which declared: "SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28."
It goes without saying that Ye's social media vitriol impacted his relationships with Kardashian and Davidson. However, they weren't the only ones who got caught in his crosshairs. Now, a fellow artist is speaking out about the behavior — and he is not Team Ye.
Kid Cudi was not happy about Kanye West's online actions
Kid Cudi and Kanye "Ye" West have long been friends, frequently collaborating and making appearances on each other's albums. However, amid Ye's 2021 relationship rampage, it appears that Cudi got tossed to the curb. As Esquire recapped, Ye posted a photo of Cudi and Pete Davidson in February, with Davidson's face crossed out. Page Six also captured a deleted post, which read, "Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he's friends with you know who." Cudi wasn't interested in the drama.
"None of this s*** had anything to do with me," Cudi said in conversation with Esquire. "If you can't be a grown man and deal with the fact that you lost your woman? That's not my f***ing problem."
Although Cudi seems eager to distance himself from Ye, Fader found another subtle dig at the rapper in Ye's deleted headline post. Under his photoshopped announcement of "Skete's" death, there was a small print caption: "Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers." The outlet caught the roast, which seemed to reference Cudi's Rolling Loud Miami set. It got cut short when the audience began throwing objects. Shady!