Kid Cudi Takes Strong Stance On Kanye West's Messy Divorce Behavior

It's been nearly two years since the Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West divorce drama began, according to a Cosmopolitan timeline of the messy events. Even Kardashian's entry into a new committed relationship did not dim Ye's hopes for reconciliation. In fact, it seemingly only intensified his outrage. As Today reported, Ye was temporarily banned from Instagram for violating its hate speech policy. In the days preceding his de-platforming, Ye repeatedly harassed Kardashian's then-beau, Pete Davidson, and encouraged his followers to do the same.

The rapper was quick to resume his old tricks when Kardashian and Davidson split, crafting a now-deleted Instagram post (via Page Six) which declared: "SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28."

It goes without saying that Ye's social media vitriol impacted his relationships with Kardashian and Davidson. However, they weren't the only ones who got caught in his crosshairs. Now, a fellow artist is speaking out about the behavior — and he is not Team Ye.