Katie Couric's Daughters Unpack Their Complex Reactions To Mom's Cancer Diagnosis

Katie Couric bravely announced her breast cancer diagnosis on September 28. According to a personal essay published on her website, Couric was diagnosed with cancer over Summer break. "June 21, 2022, was the first day of summer, my 8th wedding anniversary, and the day I found out I had breast cancer," wrote Couric. The veteran journalist and author, best known for her work on "The Today Show" and "CBS," shared that she went in for a mammogram on June 20 at the urging of her gynecologist, despite not being too keen on the idea. "That's crazy, I just got one!" Couric replied, before her doctor assured her she hadn't had one since December 2020. Ultimately, Couric's mammogram revealed a lump that required a biopsy. "Your biopsy came back. It's cancer. You're going to be fine but we need to make a plan," said Couric's doctor. Per the essay, Couric's medical plan included a lumpectomy and round of radiation and a low likelihood of needing chemotherapy.

During an appearance on "The Today Show," Couric shared that her cancer was found at Stage 1A and touted the benefits of early detection. She also gave viewers a promising update on her health. "I'm feeling great. I'm just getting over a cold," Couric shared. "I'm feeling just fine. I finished radiation last week. They said it made you tired, I was actually not too tired from it." Now, Couric's daughters have shared their reactions to their mom's breast cancer diagnosis.