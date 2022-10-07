Kanye West Goes Low In Social Media Feud With Gigi Hadid
Paris Fashion Week blew in this season's offering of Kanye "Ye" West drama. The rapper-slash-fashion designer caused a ruckus at his October 3, 2022 runway show, debuting the Yeezy Season 9 collection — including a controversial T-shirt with the words "White Lives Matter" printed on it, per Women's Wear Daily. Vogue fashion editor and stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson criticized Ye's use of the slogan in her Instagram Stories, deeming it a dangerous precedent, per Billboard. "It didn't land, and it was deeply offensive, violent, and dangerous," Karefa-Johnson wrote. Ye lashed out in response on his favorite soapbox, Instagram, mocking the editor's sense of style in a series of now-deleted posts. "This is not a fashion person," Ye captioned a photo of Karefa-Johnson.
Supermodel Gigi Hadid made her feelings about Kanye West crystal clear when she came to Karefa-Johnson's defense. "You wish u had a percentage of her intellect," Hadid commented under one of Ye's posts targeting the editor. "She might be the only person that could save u ... You're a bully and a joke." Fans might remember that Hadid collaborated with Karefa-Johnson on her March 2021 Vogue cover.
Never one to not try and have the last word, Ye published a new tirade — but this time, he aimed it at Hadid.
Kanye West calls Gigi Hadid a privileged zombie
Kanye "Ye" West has no filter when it comes to Instagram. In the latest development of his feud with supermodel Gigi Hadid, the rapper harshly responded to an Instagram comment the model wrote on October 6, 2022. In a screenshot of her words, per Ye's Instagram post, Hadid had written that West "did not treat V like a friend," a reference to the late fashion designer, Virgil Abloh. The supermodel additionally noted that Abloh "loved" Ye's most recent target, Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. Ye clapped back in an all-caps, no-punctuation caption at Hadid. "IM NOT FINNA GET RAN OVER BY HOLLYWOOD AGAIN GIGI," the Yeezy designer typed, calling Hadid a "privileged Karen ... born with a silver spoon in your mouth."
Ye's oddest dig, however, was his reference to Hadid as "a zombie" for not using her platform to raise awareness "when my child was kidnapped on her birthday." This is a tune Ye has been singing a lot lately — claiming that the Kardashians kidnapped Chicago, his daughter with Kim Kardashian, so that he would miss her birthday party, per Us Weekly. In a since-deleted October 5 post, the rapper also accused the family of throwing a birthday party for son Psalm before he could make it in time.