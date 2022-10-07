Kanye West Goes Low In Social Media Feud With Gigi Hadid

Paris Fashion Week blew in this season's offering of Kanye "Ye" West drama. The rapper-slash-fashion designer caused a ruckus at his October 3, 2022 runway show, debuting the Yeezy Season 9 collection — including a controversial T-shirt with the words "White Lives Matter" printed on it, per Women's Wear Daily. Vogue fashion editor and stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson criticized Ye's use of the slogan in her Instagram Stories, deeming it a dangerous precedent, per Billboard. "It didn't land, and it was deeply offensive, violent, and dangerous," Karefa-Johnson wrote. Ye lashed out in response on his favorite soapbox, Instagram, mocking the editor's sense of style in a series of now-deleted posts. "This is not a fashion person," Ye captioned a photo of Karefa-Johnson.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid made her feelings about Kanye West crystal clear when she came to Karefa-Johnson's defense. "You wish u had a percentage of her intellect," Hadid commented under one of Ye's posts targeting the editor. "She might be the only person that could save u ... You're a bully and a joke." Fans might remember that Hadid collaborated with Karefa-Johnson on her March 2021 Vogue cover.

Never one to not try and have the last word, Ye published a new tirade — but this time, he aimed it at Hadid.