Lawyer Anticipates Sad End To Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen's Unfinished Dream Home - Exclusive
On September 7, 2022, reports surfaced that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen were fighting. According to People, there was "a lot of tension" around the NFL player and the model, and sources claimed that Bündchen wasn't too happy with her husband's decision to come out of retirement. At the time, insiders were hopeful they would patch things up like they always did in the past.
However, on September 28, news dropped that the two were living separately, per Page Six. While the model went to New York for a bit, and the quarterback has been busy traveling with his team, the couple is reportedly staying in separate homes while living in Florida. They even stayed in different places while Hurricane Ian struck the state.
On October 4, reports revealed that both Brady and Bündchen hired divorce lawyers. A source told Entertainment Tonight they "haven't been in a good place," and the problems have only worsened. The insider added, "Gisele has been telling Tom for a while [that] he needs to spend more time with the family — and after he retired, she thought she was getting what she asked for. Once Tom decided to go back to the NFL, she was devastated. Gisele is very hurt."
With the quarterback and the model's 13-year marriage on the line, Miguel Custodio, partner and co-founder of the Los Angeles-based personal injury firm, Custodio & Dubey LLP, has shared his thoughts on the two's "Billionaire's Bunker" that is getting constructed.
Lawyer encourages Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen to sell the mansion as it is
The New York Post obtained information about the massive dream-mansion getting constructed for Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. The "Billionaire's Bunker" is expected to have a yoga terrace, gardens, a gym with a steam shower and a massage room, a pool, and even a movie theater. But with their marriage on the line, what will happen to the home?
"If Brady and Bündchen get divorced, the smartest thing for them to do would be to sell their Florida dream home as is and move on," Miguel Custodio, partner and co-founder of the Los Angeles-based personal injury firm, Custodio & Dubey LLP, told Nicki Swift exclusively. The lawyer, who practiced family law early in his career, mentioned that it's "too risky to keep sinking money into a big project." Custodio also added that the house would be designed specifically for the quarterback and the model, so it's better to stop construction and sell it so the new owners can design it the way they want.
According to Radar, assets and finances are big things to watch if the couple does divorce. Sources have said there is a prenup between the two, but it needs to be updated. The media outlet also mentioned that both Brady and Bündchen are rich by their own profession — however, because of the quarterback's success, the model will most likely renegotiate it before divorcing.
Lawyer advises Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen to not make the same mistakes as Brangelina
Miguel Custodio, partner and co-founder of the Los Angeles-based personal injury firm Custodio & Dubey LLP, mentioned Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's court battle over their French estate. And he doesn't want to see Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen get into the same situation with their soon-to-be constructed mansion in Florida. According to Page Six, Pitt claims his ex-wife sold her share of control over the estate without his consent.
"Whenever couples break up, emotions are running high," Custodio told Nicki Swift exclusively. "In a situation like that, emotion overtakes rationality, and it's not easy to negotiate a deal where one person pays a fair market price to buy out the other person's stake." He believes that if the quarterback and the model end up selling their mansion, the most rational decision would be splitting the profit equally.
NYC divorce attorney Jacqueline Newman told People that Brady and Bündchen's prenup would most likely tell all, but it is expected for them to fight about some things. Newman explained that the properties and other assets purchased while they were married would be the ones they'll argue about — however, the two will probably settle things privately.