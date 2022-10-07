Lawyer Anticipates Sad End To Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen's Unfinished Dream Home - Exclusive

On September 7, 2022, reports surfaced that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen were fighting. According to People, there was "a lot of tension" around the NFL player and the model, and sources claimed that Bündchen wasn't too happy with her husband's decision to come out of retirement. At the time, insiders were hopeful they would patch things up like they always did in the past.

However, on September 28, news dropped that the two were living separately, per Page Six. While the model went to New York for a bit, and the quarterback has been busy traveling with his team, the couple is reportedly staying in separate homes while living in Florida. They even stayed in different places while Hurricane Ian struck the state.

On October 4, reports revealed that both Brady and Bündchen hired divorce lawyers. A source told Entertainment Tonight they "haven't been in a good place," and the problems have only worsened. The insider added, "Gisele has been telling Tom for a while [that] he needs to spend more time with the family — and after he retired, she thought she was getting what she asked for. Once Tom decided to go back to the NFL, she was devastated. Gisele is very hurt."

With the quarterback and the model's 13-year marriage on the line, Miguel Custodio, partner and co-founder of the Los Angeles-based personal injury firm, Custodio & Dubey LLP, has shared his thoughts on the two's "Billionaire's Bunker" that is getting constructed.