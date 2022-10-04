Insiders Claim Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen Divorce Rumors Are Shaping Up To Come True

It seems the end is quickly drawing near for Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady, which isn't so surprising considering People reported on September 14 that Bündchen felt pushed to her limits with Brady's reversing his retirement and joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A source said that the move from Boston to Florida "put a strain on the personal side of his life" and that Bündchen is "sick of his [Brady's] career coming before their family."

The insider gossip came just one month after Brady took a break from his team for "personal things," per the New York Post, which really got tongue wagging about a potential split. Brady is one of the most dedicated athletes out there, after all, so any time he takes away from work has to be for good reason, right?

So when Brady returned from his 11-day break, you bet fans were watching his relationship more closely, lapping up any and all potential clues. As for those said clues? Page Six reported on September 28 that Brady and Bündchen were living separately in Miami while riding out Hurricane Ian. Plus, Bündchen wasn't at a pivotal game for the Bucs, despite their kids attending. Of course, it's possible Bündchen had a work commitment — when speaking with Elle, she shared it's now her turn to follow her career path after focusing mostly on Brady's.

However, the speculation seems to carry more weight these days, as the two have reportedly made big moves toward a split.