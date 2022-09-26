Gisele Bündchen Takes Tom Brady Split Rumors To New Level With Buccaneers Game Absence
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's 13-year marriage has survived some major career changes and big moves. It has withstood Brady's sudden un-retirement and a relocation from Boston to Tampa for example. And Bündchen has made some big sacrifices for the sake of their marriage when it comes to her own career, with Elle noting that the supermodel significantly cut back on how much she works to spend more time with the couple's three children: Vivian, Benjamin, and Jack, Brady's son from his relationship with Bridget Moynahan.
In a 2020 interview on "The Howard Stern Show," Brady confessed that his NFL career was causing some marital friction. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback explained that Bündchen expected him to be more present in his kids' lives and spend more time at home when the football season ended, but instead, he shifted his focus to training and other business pursuits. "She's like, 'I have goals and dreams, too. You better start taking care of things at the house,'" Brady recalled (via Boston.com).
Now, two years later, there's chatter that the quarterback might get sacked by Bündchen, and Us Weekly has even reported that the couple isn't living together. While they haven't confirmed that they're on the outs, could Bündchen's repeated skipping of her husband's games be her way of sending a signal that she's not ready to keep supporting Brady's football career?
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady's kids attended a Buccaneers game without their mom
Apparently, Gisele Bündchen was not ready for some football on Sunday night. Her kids were in the crowd to cheer their dad on when Tampa Bay lost to Green Bay, per Us Weekly, but Bündchen hasn't yet attended a Buccaneers game this season.
For the season opener, Bündchen did send out a supportive tweet that read, "Let's go @TomBrady! Let's go Bucs!" However, she has seemingly retired from her role as a social media cheerleader, and hasn't un-retired as of this writing. Speaking of which, a source told Us Weekly, "Tom and Gisele are still not seeing eye to eye regarding his retirement."
In regard to Bündchen's latest absence, another insider made no mention of Brady, telling People, "Gisele continues to be dedicated to her kids and is working on personal projects." For her September Elle profile, Bündchen did open up about her desire to follow her own dreams now that her children have grown up a bit. "I feel very fulfilled, as a mother and as a wife. And now it's going to be my turn," she said. Gisele also shed some light on how she feels about her husband's football career, revealing that she and Brady speak about it often. "This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," she confessed.