Gisele Bündchen Takes Tom Brady Split Rumors To New Level With Buccaneers Game Absence

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's 13-year marriage has survived some major career changes and big moves. It has withstood Brady's sudden un-retirement and a relocation from Boston to Tampa for example. And Bündchen has made some big sacrifices for the sake of their marriage when it comes to her own career, with Elle noting that the supermodel significantly cut back on how much she works to spend more time with the couple's three children: Vivian, Benjamin, and Jack, Brady's son from his relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

In a 2020 interview on "The Howard Stern Show," Brady confessed that his NFL career was causing some marital friction. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback explained that Bündchen expected him to be more present in his kids' lives and spend more time at home when the football season ended, but instead, he shifted his focus to training and other business pursuits. "She's like, 'I have goals and dreams, too. You better start taking care of things at the house,'" Brady recalled (via Boston.com).

Now, two years later, there's chatter that the quarterback might get sacked by Bündchen, and Us Weekly has even reported that the couple isn't living together. While they haven't confirmed that they're on the outs, could Bündchen's repeated skipping of her husband's games be her way of sending a signal that she's not ready to keep supporting Brady's football career?