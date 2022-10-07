Diddy Gets Candid On His Love Life Hopes After Girlfriend Kim Porter's Death

Rapper Diddy has made no secret of his ever-lasting love for the late Kim Porter. Porter died in November 2018. Per NBC News, the actor's death was later determined to be due to a lung infection, which was determined by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. Diddy — who shares children Christian, Jessie, and D'Lila with Porter — opened up about his relationship with his former girlfriend to Essence in 2020, singing unending praises for her.

"She was unforgettable," Diddy told the outlet. "Whenever I was around her, I felt as though God had his hand in it. I always felt like God had sent her. Nobody could love me the way she loved me, especially as, you know, as crazy as I acted." Diddy and Porter had an on-again, off-again romantic relationship — which began in the 1990's — but remained close friends despite their final split in 2007.

Now, Diddy is speaking out about the future of his love and has revealed his hopes for finding true love.