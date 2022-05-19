Diddy Finally Explains The Story Behind His Latest Name Change

Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs has gone by many names throughout his career, and it's sometimes hard to keep up. When the entertainer came into the music industry in 1990, he simply went by "Puffy," according to the credits on Notorious B.I.G.'s debut album. But in typical Diddy-fashion, he also referred to himself as "Puff Daddy" in Father MC's 1991 hit "Lisa Baby."

It would take nearly a decade for Diddy to switch things up again, but his new name wasn't far off. The rapper started going by "P. Diddy" in 2001, telling MTV News that he wanted "something fresh." He dropped the "P" from his moniker in 2005, but added the letter back in 2006, after he was sued by a UK-based producer of the same name. The Bad Boys Records founder eventually changed his name four more times, going by "Sean John" in 2008, "Swag" in 2011, and "Love" or "Brother Love" in 2017.

Diddy seems to be sticking to the "Love" moniker and has legally changed his middle name to such. However, Diddy has finally provided some insight into the reason for his latest name change, and his explanation is quite simple.