The Real Reason Sean 'Diddy' Combs Changed His Name Again

Sean "Diddy” Combs has officially changed his name (once again). Taking to Instagram on May 3, the rap mogul shared a picture of his new Florida ID sporting the new moniker. Judging by the new piece of identification, Diddy has swapped his now-former middle name John for "Love." "Look what I just got in the mail today... [heart]," the caption reads. "IT'S OFFICIAL!!! WELCOME TO THE LOVE ERA." In the next slide, Diddy can also be seen signing a notebook under the new moniker.

The name change isn't all that surprising, though. Diddy first announced it on social media in 2017, before admitting it was just a joke a few days later. Apparently he wasn't playing all that much, as he went ahead with a petition to change his middle name two years later, as reported by People.

Diddy's latest petition has now been accepted, as the new middle name can be seen on his ID. But what does "Love" stand for?