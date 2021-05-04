The Real Reason Sean 'Diddy' Combs Changed His Name Again
Sean "Diddy” Combs has officially changed his name (once again). Taking to Instagram on May 3, the rap mogul shared a picture of his new Florida ID sporting the new moniker. Judging by the new piece of identification, Diddy has swapped his now-former middle name John for "Love." "Look what I just got in the mail today... [heart]," the caption reads. "IT'S OFFICIAL!!! WELCOME TO THE LOVE ERA." In the next slide, Diddy can also be seen signing a notebook under the new moniker.
The name change isn't all that surprising, though. Diddy first announced it on social media in 2017, before admitting it was just a joke a few days later. Apparently he wasn't playing all that much, as he went ahead with a petition to change his middle name two years later, as reported by People.
Diddy's latest petition has now been accepted, as the new middle name can be seen on his ID. But what does "Love" stand for?
'Love' is short for 'Brother Love'
As we previously mentioned, Diddy first announced he was changing his name on Instagram in 2017. In the clip, he explained what the name stands for. "So my new name is Love aka Brother Love," Diddy said. "I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puff Daddy — any of my other monikers but Love or Brother Love."
A few days later, however, he told fans he was just playing via another Instagram video. "Well ladies and gentlemen, today I've come to the conclusion that you cannot play around with the Internet," he said. "Due to an overwhelming response from the media out there and just due to there not wanting to be any confusion, I was only joking. I didn't change my name. It's just part of one of my alter egos."
Though Diddy didn't share the reason behind his change of heart, he later decided to go with it, as the name change is 100% official this time.