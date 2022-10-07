Eva Mendes Sets The Record Straight On Rumors About Her Career

Eva Mendes has been largely absent from Hollywood in recent years, focusing instead on her family and new business ventures. The "Hitch" star hasn't appeared in a film since 2014's "Lost River," per People, with her telling "The View" that she wouldn't return to acting for just any ol' role. Given her two young daughters with partner Ryan Gosling, Mendes revealed she wanted something "nice and clean" for her next film, adding, "I won't do violence, I don't want to do sexuality ... the list is short."

It's not as if Mendes hasn't had her hands full. In 2019, she joked to Kelly Clarkson that her stay-at-home mom role comprised a multitude of jobs, including being "a chauffeur, a cook, a personal assistant to an abusive boss." Moreover, she has been doing it all without professional help. "I don't have a nanny. No matter how tired I am, I just do it," Mendes told InStyle magazine in 2015 (via ET Canada).

Given her prolonged Hollywood hiatus and shift of focus, many started to believe Mendes retired from acting altogether. Now, she is setting the record straight.