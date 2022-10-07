Eva Mendes Makes It Clear How She Feels About Ryan Gosling's Modeling Gig
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have been super private about their lives since the start of their relationship, but Mendes recently shared her thoughts on her longtime partner's new modeling campaign.
Rumors of a romance between Mendes and Gosling first sparked when they worked together on their movie, "The Place Beyond the Pines" in 2011, per People. Soon afterward, they were seen together at Disneyland and then again in Paris.
Although many believe Mendes and Gosling met on the set of their movie, they had known each other for years beforehand, per Oprah Daily. "There's such special work in 'The Place Beyond the Pines.' We had known each other for a while already, so to work together was really exciting," she gushed. Mendes and Gosling worked together again on the 2014 film, "Lost River," which was Gosling's directorial debut, per the Daily Mail. "[It] was one film I'm extra proud to be a part of," she gushed. Now, the clothing designer is gushing about her man for another reason.
Eva Mendes has heart eyes for Ryan Gosling's new campaign
Eva Mendes can't help but swoon over Ryan Gosling's new modeling stint. Gucci has made Gosling the face of their new Valigeria campaign, which is their luggage line, consisting of suitcases and weekend bags, per GQ. Although the couple is famous for keeping their relationship out of the public eye, she is loud and proud of her man. She recently shared Gucci's short film starring Gosling on her Instagram with the caption, "My Magic Man." Two days later, Mendes posted again on Instagram a series of pictures of Gosling's Gucci campaign and stated, "Ummm...... YES PLEASE." Fans agreed with Mendes' sentiment and one commenter called her "the luckiest woman for sure."
Mendes is also a fan of Gosling's new role as Ken in the movie, "Barbie." A source told Us Weekly, "Eva is always supportive of the films Ryan takes on. She finds it cute and charming that he's playing the role of Ken." According to the source, the couple had fun with Gosling's bleached blond locks. It looks as if after all these years, Gosling still has his own cheerleader by his side.