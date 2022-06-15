Ryan Gosling's Look For The Barbie Movie Has Fans Doing A Double-Take
If you weren't already excited for Greta Gerwig's upcoming "Barbie" movie starring Margot Robbie and set to be released in July 2023, just wait until you get a load of Ryan Gosling as Ken in the latest promotional image.
The movie will also star Emma Mackey (who is one of Robbie's many lookalikes), Will Ferrell, Nicola Coughlan, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, and America Ferrera, according to the movie's IMDb page, and now we're out of breath just saying all of that. The film's initial first-look photo was released in April, per Variety, showing Robbie in costume as the titular Barbie. She's sitting in her iconic pink convertible, wearing blue polka dots, and smiling the smile of a woman who lives in a bubblegum pink dream house. Fans didn't think it could get any better than that — until we saw bleach blond and acid-washed Gosling.
Ryan Gosling as Ken is blowing up the internet
Ryan Gosling jumped straight out of our childhood daydreams in this promo photo for "Barbie." His hair is blonde. His abs are rippling. His tan is a soft, traffic cone orange. He's leaning against some kind of pink structure, wearing an acid-washed denim vest with nothing under it and jeans to match. His undies, which are visible above the waistline, read "Ken." And nobody on the internet has known peace since.
"Reader, I screamed," one person tweeted. "Ryan Gosling is always so convincing as an automaton trying to be human, couldn't ask for better casting here," wrote another. Someone else posted a side-by-side of Gosling-Ken with Freddie Prinze Jr. from the live-action "Scooby-Doo" movie with the quip, "Freddie Prinze Jr's Fred walked so Ryan Gosling's Ken could run."
Nobody seems to know whether to be attracted or frightened. It's a confusing mix of emotions. All we really have left to say is, "Hey girl."