Ryan Gosling's Look For The Barbie Movie Has Fans Doing A Double-Take

Ryan Gosling jumped straight out of our childhood daydreams in this promo photo for "Barbie." His hair is blonde. His abs are rippling. His tan is a soft, traffic cone orange. He's leaning against some kind of pink structure, wearing an acid-washed denim vest with nothing under it and jeans to match. His undies, which are visible above the waistline, read "Ken." And nobody on the internet has known peace since.

"Reader, I screamed," one person tweeted. "Ryan Gosling is always so convincing as an automaton trying to be human, couldn't ask for better casting here," wrote another. Someone else posted a side-by-side of Gosling-Ken with Freddie Prinze Jr. from the live-action "Scooby-Doo" movie with the quip, "Freddie Prinze Jr's Fred walked so Ryan Gosling's Ken could run."

Nobody seems to know whether to be attracted or frightened. It's a confusing mix of emotions. All we really have left to say is, "Hey girl."