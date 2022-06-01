Simu Liu Reveals The Extreme Pain Required To Be In The Barbie Movie

As he is shooting his next project, the Warner Bros. "Barbie" film, Simu Liu is extremely committed to this part. New York Times reporter Kyle Buchanan tweeted on May 18 that he'd received word Liu would be playing a Ken doll in the flick along with fellow actors Ryan Gosling and Ncuti Gatwa. Liu himself hasn't yet publicly stated who his character in the film is.

He did tell The Independent in late May about a physical measure he's taken in order to prepare himself for "Barbie," which is removing his body hair through waxing. This ordeal, Liu explained, has been "one of the most painful experiences of [his] life." He added, "I have such a newfound admiration for the incredibly brave women who go through this on a monthly basis."

Liu's devotion to the part will likely be worth it in the end. When he spoke to GQ about "Barbie" on May 16, Liu revealed that his agent thought the movie's screenplay was "one of the best scripts he's ever read," the publication wrote. "He was like, 'If I could stake my career on any one script, it's the 'Barbie' script. I really think you should do it,'" Liu said. One thing is for sure –– moviegoers can expect Liu to bring his first-rate acting skills to the forthcoming "Barbie" film.