Simu Liu Reveals The Extreme Pain Required To Be In The Barbie Movie
Actor Simu Liu is a dedicated actor who is willing to go through some discomfort in order to get the job done. In February 2022, it was announced by The Hollywood Reporter that the "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" actor would be starring alongside Margot Robbie, America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling in the upcoming "Barbie" movie. The publication also stated that the Warner Bros. project is being directed by Greta Gerwig, although plot specifics were kept under wraps.
In May 2022, Liu opened up to Entertainment Weekly about his experiences with shooting the movie, which he compared to spending "every day with a bunch of friends." "[It's] like, 'Great, cue the music!' We're dancing, and then you come out of a 12-hour day, and you're like, 'Did I really go to work today? Or did I just hang out with my friends?'" Liu said. He also called Gerwig a "special filmmaker" and expressed his excitement for the movie's debut. "I can't wait to see it all come together and for the world to see," Liu added. Not all of his "Barbie" role has been a fun time, however, as Liu recently revealed.
Simu Liu went through 'one of the most painful experiences' ever for his role in Barbie
As he is shooting his next project, the Warner Bros. "Barbie" film, Simu Liu is extremely committed to this part. New York Times reporter Kyle Buchanan tweeted on May 18 that he'd received word Liu would be playing a Ken doll in the flick along with fellow actors Ryan Gosling and Ncuti Gatwa. Liu himself hasn't yet publicly stated who his character in the film is.
He did tell The Independent in late May about a physical measure he's taken in order to prepare himself for "Barbie," which is removing his body hair through waxing. This ordeal, Liu explained, has been "one of the most painful experiences of [his] life." He added, "I have such a newfound admiration for the incredibly brave women who go through this on a monthly basis."
Liu's devotion to the part will likely be worth it in the end. When he spoke to GQ about "Barbie" on May 16, Liu revealed that his agent thought the movie's screenplay was "one of the best scripts he's ever read," the publication wrote. "He was like, 'If I could stake my career on any one script, it's the 'Barbie' script. I really think you should do it,'" Liu said. One thing is for sure –– moviegoers can expect Liu to bring his first-rate acting skills to the forthcoming "Barbie" film.